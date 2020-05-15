A law enforcement search of an Owatonna's man residence earlier this month reportedly netted methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and ecstasy.
Nashid Asmir Abdul-Zahir, 44, is charged in Steele County District Court with one count of third-degree meth possession, fifth-degree fentanyl possession, fifth-degree cocaine possession and fifth-degree ecstasy possession.
Court documents state Abdul-Zahir was charged after a corrections agent requested officer assistance from the Owatonna Police Department to conduct an unannounced search of Abdul-Zahir's residence. Over the last couple weeks supervising agents had reportedly become aware of possible illegal and drug activity taking place there. A May 6 search of his residence reportedly discovered two clear plastic baggies containing fentanyl, one bag weighing 6.8 grams while the other weighing 1.6 grams. Two other clear plastic baggies reportedly tested positive for meth, one weighing 3.6 grams and the other weighing 12.4 grams.
Another plastic baggie reportedly tested positive for cocaine and weighed 2.4 grams. A plastic bag contained a substance that tested positive for ecstasy and weighed 5.2 grams.
He was sentenced to state prison last year for a year and nine months on a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge.