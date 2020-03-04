OWATONNA — Steele County DFLers — or at least those who voted in the Democratic presidential primary — followed the statewide results in handing Joe Biden a decisive victory at the polls on Tuesday.
In fact, Biden, who was vice president under Barack Obama, fared even better percentage-wise in Steele County than he did across the state.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, Biden outdistanced closest challenger Bernie Sanders, the senator from Vermont, across Minnesota 38.61% of the vote to Sanders’ 29.89%.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren placed third in the state with 15.42% and former New York City mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg a distant fourth at 8.34%.
In Steele County, however, with 2,602 votes cast in the Democratic primary and 100% of the precincts reporting, Biden recorded an 18-percentage-point victory, garnering 1,142 votes, or 43.89%, to Sanders’ 671 votes, or 25.79%.
Bloomberg took third place in the county, with 310 votes, or 11.91%, and Warren fourth place with 257 votes, 9.88%.
Minnesota’s senior U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out of the race on Monday and endorsed Biden, still received 156 votes in Steele County, an even 6% of the vote. That was roughly the same as Klobuchar did across the state, where she received 5.56% of the vote, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
The rest of the crowded Democratic field — at least on the ballot, where 15 names appeared, despite the fact that only four candidates remained actively in the race by the time Super Tuesday rolled around — had vote tallies in the low double-digits, if not single digits, and percentage tallies of less than a percent in Steele County. Pete Buttigieg won 21 votes in the county (0.81%); Tulsi Gabbard 13 votes (0.50%); Andrew Yang 6 votes (0.23%); Corey Booker 4 (0.15%); Michael Bennet 3 (0.12%); John Delaney 3 (0.12%); Tom Steyer 2 (0.08%); and Julian Castro 1 (0.04%). Though their names were on the ballot, neither Deval Patrick nor Marianne Williamson received any votes in Steele County, according to the unofficial results from the Secretary of State. There were 13 “uncommitted” votes cast in the county.