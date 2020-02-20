OWATONNA — As a part of Owatonna’s first National Entrepreneurship Week celebration, the Owatonna Area Business Development Center will be inducting its first class into its new Hall of Fame, recognizing powerhouse entrepreneurs of both yesterday and today.
Among those to be honored is Tom Peterson, Owatonna native and founder/owner of Climate by Design International, or CDI. While Peterson stated that he has always looked up to the “Harry Wengers of the world,” he knew at a young age that he was meant to be an entrepreneur.
“I don’t know that it was ever a decision. It was more of a ‘calling,’” Peterson said when asked about his decision to start a business. “I always believed I would have my own business.”
CDI was first started in Peterson’s home after Peterson had spent 14 years working in the HVAC industry, eventually asking himself, "Why don’t you build this in a garage?" He stated that was the spark that ignited that start of the business, then called Concepts and Designs, Inc., in 1991. In 2016, the business name was changed to better reflect the company’s international presence as a manufacturing company that designs and creates custom desiccant dehumidifiers and critical process air handlers for numerous markets. The company is now located in Owatonna’s industrial park and employees more than 100 people.
Peterson said that his company started as a computer-aided drafting company, but transitioning to a manufacturing company allowed them to accept orders for almost any type of HVAC product. He added that while there was little competition for one-of-a-kind equipment, it didn’t allow for standardizations. Thus, the company moved toward the desiccant-based dehumidification as their niche market, allowing them to standardize their products.
“Since then, our products, customer expectations, technology, and just about everything has changed,” Peterson added. “We embrace change. We are increasing safety, quality, and productivity through Lean initiatives. We are investing in automation, training, and product development. I was recently awarded my second patent, this one on a more efficient and cost-effective dehumidifier.”
While there is no question that Peterson has brought his business to exponential heights — a far cry from starting in his home — Peterson stated that being chosen as an inaugural inductee into the Owatonna Area Business Development Center Hall of Fame was still incredibly humbling.
“My initial reaction was one of shock,” Peterson said. “I have to agree with Bob Ayers that to be put in the classification with some of the other names has left me quite awed. It is quite a great honor.”
Most importantly, Peterson states that CDI would be nothing without the many staff members who make the company run and be successful. While he recognizes that the entrepreneur tends to be viewed as the front man, he asserts that he is simply just one piece of the greater picture.
“I can start a lot of things, but I can’t finish anything,” Peterson laughed. “Our organization has to be able to compliment that. What getting this award says about our company is that we’re very good at accomplishing what the vision is that we’re setting up or have set up and doing it as a team.”
Peterson also emphasizes that the success of prosperity of CDI comes with the opportunities presented before them, and their ability to take hold of them.
“It takes faith — faith in yourself, faith in the United States, faith in the people around you. But ultimately it takes faith in God,” Peterson said. “That is something that I really do believe in. I have seen God move and answer a prayer for things in our business. And that is awesome.”
Peterson will be officially inducted into the Owatonna Area Business Development Center Hall of Fame during a private ceremony on Friday, Feb. 21, at Owatonna Public Utilities. The other inductees include C.I. Buxton of Federated Insurance, Bob Ayers of FoamCraft Packaging, Inc., James Martineau of Viracon, and Harry Wenger of Wenger Corporation.