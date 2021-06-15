The Owatonna school district is expecting to have slightly less revenue and expenditures in the 2021-22 school year.
The Owatonna School Board heard an overview of its 2021-22 preliminary budget Monday ahead of its vote on the budget scheduled for June 28. The 2021-22 budget begins July 1.
The district is forecasting $65 million in general fund revenue and $64.7 million in expenditures — a slight decrease from last year. Unassigned funds as a percentage of the total expenditures is projected at 9.77%, a number which the board would like to see between 8% and 10%. However, projections show the percentage falling below that target over the next couple of years, with a projected 7.27% in 2023-24 and 4.56% in 2024-25.
Original projections of the unassigned fund balance were looking a lot worse, but thanks to federal funds flowing into the district in the past year, the unassigned fund balance has been stabilized, at least for now.
Forecast projections shared Monday night assume that state aid to districts will increase by 1% for 2021-22 and 2% for 2022-23 and beyond. But Amanda Heilman, the district’s director of finance and operation, was being conservative in her calculations.
“The Legislature hasn’t come to an agreement yet as far as what the basic formula is,” Heilman said.
Other assumptions include a 5% reduction in services and supplies in 2021-22. The district’s current operating levy — recently renewed via voter approval — expires on June 30, 2031. For the 2021-22 fiscal year, the levy equates to a per pupil amount of $482.90 plus $724 Local Optional Revenue. Forecast projections also include the $2 million in budget reductions for 2021-22.
The district has received several rounds of federal funding including Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund) as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district has budgeted $1.84 million of its second round of ESSER funding in the 2021-22 budget. The ESSER II amount of approximately $2.32 million must be spent between July 1, 2020 and September, 30 2023.
ESSER III funds are not included in the 2021-22 budget or projections. Eventually, the third round of ESSER funding will be available to spend until September 2024. Heilman anticipates having more information on ESSER III in August and she will share new information with the board then.
How Owatonna Public Schools will use ESSER II funds
The 2021-22 budget for the ESSER II funds includes $300,000 to support the one-to-one technology initiative that was implemented in the previous school year. Additionally, $340,000 will go toward continued COVID-19 planning and support. This includes having money available to replace highly used equipment, for example cleaning equipment, Heilman said. While plans for the district’s food service model are still in the works, this allocation will also help fund any needed food services supplies.
“We also used $900,000 to maintain the current elementary, middle school and high school staffing levels, so we aren’t making any further reductions to staffing,” Heilman said.
Heilman says $25,000 will go toward additional staffing to address the high school’s credit recovery program to support high school students as they return to school, $28,000 will go toward additional nursing staff at district buildings and $37,000 for additional staffing at the middle school for its REACH program.
Owatonna Online will be kicking off next fall and $100,000 of the ESSER II funds will be budgeted to the online program for staffing needs. The district is also looking to hire a Career Pathways Navigator using $118,000 of ESSER II funds in the 2022 fiscal year. The navigator would allow the district to build career pathways not only for high school students, but Area Learning Center and Adult Basic Education students.
Another $476,000 will be held in reserve for emerging needs throughout the 2021-22 school year. Heilman says potential uses may include expanding summer school options in 2022, and supporting social and emotional learning following a year and a half in a pandemic.
A look at revenues and expenditures
When comparing the final 2020-21 budget to the preliminary 2021-22 budget, there is a projected increase of $267,567 in revenue. Local property tax will see the biggest increase. This is partially due to an inflationary factor which was built into the levy and a Long-Term Facilities Maintenance (LTFM) project for Lincoln and Washington.
The district saw overall decreases in federal and state sources when comparing the preliminary 2021-22 budget to last year’s final budget. A deeper dive into state sources shows that the biggest decrease is projected in the general education aid source due to decreases in enrollment based on the birth rate decreasing.
Federal funding for the district went down due to a decrease in Title I funding, which can be attributed to the fact that the district had free meals all year. Part of Title I funding is based on the amount of families whose students receive free and reduced meal within a district. Because meals were free all year, some families didn’t fill out their free and reduced meal benefits application for next school year, in turn affecting the school’s Title 1 funding.
When it comes to general fund revenue, 79% of the district’s funding comes from state sources, 6% from federal and 13% from local property taxes with the remaining coming from other sources.
When comparing last year’s final budget to the preliminary 2021-22 budget, there is a projected overall decrease of $16,130 in expenditures. The biggest cuts came from the supplies and materials fund section.
When it comes to general fund expenditures, 44.8% of the district’s funds go toward regular instruction, 21% to special education instruction, 11.8% to operations and maintenance and 7.9% to pupil support services. The remaining breaks down as followings:
District support services — 4.7%
Instructional support services — 4.7%
District and school admin — 3.2%
Vocational instruction — 1.5%
Fixed cost and debt service — 0.3%
The district has already made millions in cuts and this past spring made some additional cuts to staffing and supplies for the 2021-22 year.