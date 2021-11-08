A Waseca man is facing multiple criminal charges for allegedly stealing multiple packages from the doorsteps of local residents.
Lyle Frank Sellers III, 40, was charged Thursday in Waseca County District Court with two felony counts of mail theft, two misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and two misdemeanor counts of theft. He is also facing one petty misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police received two reports on Nov. 1 for theft of packages. One victim allegedly provided the police with video surveillance and still shots of the vehicle involved in the theft of two packages from his doorstep, with items totalling $98. The second victim reported one package containing $24 worth of products stolen from her doorstep.
The first victim told police his family posted on Facebook a still shot of the vehicle and multiple people commented that it appeared to be the same vehicle Sellers drives, according to the report. Police allegedly matched the still shot with a photo of the vehicle Sellers drives, registered to his wife.
Police executed a search warrant for Sellers’ home and vehicle and located several of the reported stolen items in the garage, basement and kitchen of Seller’s residence, according to court documents.
Court records show subsequent search warrants were conducted by Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Steele County Sheriff’s Office for retrieval of other stolen times that had been investigating.
Sellers has a sordid criminal history with felony convictions dating back to 2002 in Waseca, Steele, Rice and Le Sueur counties. Many of his past criminal cases include burglary and/or theft convictions.
His first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 16.