An Owatonna couple is facing multiple drug charges after they allegedly sold methamphetamine out of their home to confidential informants over a span of three months.
Timothy Allen Smith, 46, and Laura Christine Wittwer, 42, were both charged Wednesday in Steele County Court with multiple felonies. Smith is facing one count of first-degree drug sales and one count of third-degree drug sales. Wittwer is facing two counts of third-degree drug sales. The charges come following a three months-long investigation in Owatonna by the South Central Drug Investigation Unit.
According to the criminal complaint, SCDIU worked with informants from January 21 to April 15 to conduct on investigation at Smith’s residence in Owatonna, where law enforcement believed Smith was selling meth. Smith allegedly arranged six different transactions to take place at his home between him and the informants. On two of these occasions, Wittwer allegedly performed the transaction on Smith’s behalf.
Smith allegedly took part in the following transactions from his home:
- Jan. 21, 2 grams of meth for $200, total weight of 2.4 grams.
- Feb. 8, 3 grams for $300, total weight of 3.1 grams.
- Feb. 25, 3 grams for $300, total weight of 4.8 grams.
- March 8, 3 grams for $300, total weight of 3.8 grams.
Wittwer allegedly took part in the following transactions at Smith’s home:
- Feb. 19, 4 grams for $300, total weight of 3.2 grams.
- April 15, 5 grams for $400, total weight of 3.5 grams.
In each of these incidents, Smith and Witwer would allegedly approach the informant's vehicle stopped in the driveway and reach inside to place the substance in the car before accepting payment. The substances involved in the transactions all tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine, according to the report.
Neither Smith or Wittwer have any previous felony convictions on record in the state of Minnesota.
Wittwer’s first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 19 while Smith’s first appearance will be Aug. 23.