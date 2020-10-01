Drive-thrus have become increasingly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic and Steele County Public Health will be hosting their own drive-thru next week to administer flu shots.
“In previous years, flu season is bad enough, but now that you’re adding COVID on top of that, we just don’t want that double whammy where you’re getting hit with both the flu and COVID,” said Amber Aaseth, assistant director at Steele County Public Health.
The best way to prevent flu is by getting the flu vaccine every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends September and October as good times to get the vaccine, adding that everyone six months and older should be vaccinated yearly. It takes about two weeks for protection to develop after receiving the shot, according to the CDC.
Drive through flu shot clinics will be held in Ellendale, Owatonna, Blooming Prairie and Medford. People must remain in their vehicle while in the drive-thru. Social distancing and masks are required. Steele County Public Health also asks people to wear short sleeve shirts in order to administer the shot. Flu mist will also be an option at the drive through clinics.
The drive-thru will consist of several stations where people will stop. Upon arrival, people will be asked screening questions. Then office staff will collect insurance information and hand out a form for the person to fill out. At the final station a nurse will administer the vaccine.
A flu form can be downloaded at Steele County Public Health's Immunization Clinics website. Filling out the form prior to arrival will help with the flow and speed of the line, Aaseth said, although blank copies will also be available at the drive-thru for those that need it.
Steele County Public Health drive-thru clinics accept Medicare, South County Health Alliance, Medical Assistance, Humana, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Ucare, Health Partners, Medica, Unicare, as well as cash or check.
Anyone with questions about the drive-thru can contact Steele County Public Health at 507-444-7650 or visit www.co.steele.mn.us.
Health professionals are pushing people to get their flu shot now because of COVID-19. Hospitalization from the flu take away resources from the healthcare system, a system that is already dealing with hospitalization from COVID-19, according to health officials.
“Each year thousands of people in the United States die from flu, and many more are hospitalized. The flu vaccine prevents millions of illness and flu-related visits to the doctor each year,” according to the CDC. A CDC study from 2018, published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, cites on average about 8% of the U.S. population gets sick with the flu each season.
For people who aren’t able to make it to the drive-thru clinics, there are several other options to get the vaccine.
“There’s obviously options, as health partners we’re all trying to work together to get as many people vaccinated as possible within our community to help people keep healthy this winter,” Aaseth said.
Residents can also schedule to receive a flu shot at the Public Health office by calling 507-444-7650. Office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Steele County Public Health is also promoting Homeland Health Specialist flu vaccination clinics. Homeland Health Specialists flu vaccination clinics will be held the following days, times and locations:
Oct. 20, 4-7 p.m. ISD 2168 NRHEG Schools - Ellendale
Nov. 2, 4:30-7:30 p.m. ISD 756 Blooming Prairie Elementary
Nov. 7, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ISD 761 Roosevelt Community School
The Homeland Health Specialists' clinics will accept the following insurances: Aetna, America’s PPO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of MN, Health Partners, Medica, Medicare, PreferredOne, PrimeWest, South Country Health Care Alliance and United Healthcare.