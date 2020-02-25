OWATONNA — Voters have just under a week left to cast their ballots in Minnesota’s first true presidential primary in more than 60 years. In preparation for the election next Tuesday, the Steele County Auditor’s office is open for early voting almost every day from now through Monday, and is also able to facilitate options like mail-in ballots and agent delivery.
Whether or not there is still time to have a ballot sent to your home and then returned to the auditor’s office by post depends on where you live, said Steele County Auditor Laura Ihrke, encouraging anyone interested to get in touch with the county.
Another option for those in shelters, group homes, assisted living facilities or similar situations is to have an agent pick up and return an absentee ballot for you. The person responsible for delivery must be at least 18 years old and have a pre-existing relationship with the voter. They also cannot be a candidate. Ballots can be picked up from the auditor’s office starting seven days before the election, and must be returned by 3 p.m. on Election Day.
Residents able to make it in to the auditor’s office to vote early can do so weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through March 2, as well as from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday. Ihrke also reminded voters that this year’s primary comes with the added caveat of needing to declare party affiliation and request the corresponding ballot. She said voters would be able to do so through checking a box on a form, and that the ballots themselves will be handed out in secrecy envelopes.
According to Peter Bartz-Gallagher, director of communications with the Minnesota Secretary of State, the Democratic and Republican national conventions requested a list of those who voted in the primary in order to make the state’s contest official. While Minnesota also had a primary in 1992, this is the first time the results will be binding since 1956.
Bartz-Gallagher added that only the voter’s party affiliation, not their choice of candidate, would be shared and that currently it would go to the national parties as well as the four major state parties — the Republican Party, the DFL and two focused on the legalization of marijuana. Without seeing any restrictions on how this information could be used, Bartz-Gallagher added that Secretary of State Steve Simon — also a former Democratic representative — has pushed to have legislation introduced at the state level that would add a few constraints.
According to a Feb. 7 news release from the Secretary of State’s office, a presidential primary voter privacy bill was introduced Feb. 6 in partnership with House and Senate authors. Bartz-Gallagher said the bill is set to be heard in the Minnesota House of Representatives Wednesday evening. If passed, it would still need to go through the Senate and be signed by Gov. Tim Walz before becoming law.
If approved, he explained that the bill would have three main effects on the use of information gathered in the primary.
“The first is that the data of which party a voter chooses would only be available to a representative from the national parties — the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention — and they could only use that for verifying who voted in the primary. They can’t use it for sending political ads or anything like that,” said Bartz-Gallagher. “Second, it makes that private data under Minnesota law. If anyone were to give it to a third party or publicize it any way there would be stiff penalties.”
The third effect, he added, would be that voters would also be able to contact the Secretary of State’s office and opt out — the information of those that did so would not be shared. Bartz-Gallagher estimated that it would take roughly 10 weeks from Tuesday to get voter data organized and fully submitted to the office, allowing time for the bill to potentially make its way into law before then.
Since absentee voting opened for the primary Jan. 17, Ihrke said her office has received 230 ballot requests as of Tuesday afternoon. In addition to early voting at the county through March 2, on the March 3 Election Day, precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Owatonna residents wishing to cast their ballot day-of. To find your polling place, visit the Secretary of State’s website at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
Early registration is closed, but residents will still be able to sign up to vote in-person when completing their ballot. According to Ihrke, those needing to register should bring a current driver’s license or an out-of-date license along with a bill that’s due within 30 days. For a list of other acceptable forms of identification, visit www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote.
For questions on voting by mail or via agent delivery, contact the Steele County Auditor’s Office at 507-444-7410. The department is located on the first floor of the Steele County Administration Center at 630 Florence Ave. in Owatonna.