Creativity and vision were two traits that helped Larry Ahlman turn a small, two-person shop in Morristown into the region’s largest gun store with 46 employees and establish the popular Shooter’s Round-Up, which has become one of the nation’s premiere shooting sports events.
“I keep thinking about his vision. The guy had the vision,” Rachael Howe said about her father Larry Ahlman, who died Sept. 19 in Rochester. He was 77.
“He would get on something, and tell us about something or an idea he had, and we might think he was nuts but then he would run with it and do it.
“His creativity was incredible. The ability to take his vision and mix it with his creativity and come up with something that is pretty incredible, to me that was impressive.”
Members of the Ahlman family gathered in Larry Ahlman’s office Friday to talk about the legacy left by their father, who guided Ahlman’s Guns for over 50 years.
“He loved guns,” said son Mike Ahlman, who helps run the store today. “To him, when he had guns it meant ‘Hey, I’m going up hunting with my dad at the cabin,’ and spending time with his family.”
The family connections were echoed by son Ben Ahlman, who works as a pilot for Delta and also helps out at the store when his schedule allows.
“A lot of his motivation was family oriented. He really wanted to keep moving forward what Cap (Ahlman) had started,” Ben Ahlman said. “I think that was his biggest motivation.”
Howe said, “My dad used to say he would’ve anything to have his dad walk through the store now … just to make his dad proud.”
Martin ‘Cap’ Ahlman was Larry Ahlman’s father and he started the business on property first purchased by Larry’s grandfather F.H. Ahlman, who immigrated from Germany. An accident suffered by Cap forced a career change that resulted in the birth of Ahlman’s Guns.
“His dad started it,” said Mike. "He had a farming accident and he couldn’t farm anymore. It was near the end of the World War II and there were all these guns in surplus, military rifles, and they were a dime a dozen. People were getting back from the war and they wanted them sporterized and turned into hunting guns.”
This included things such as putting a hunting scope on the rifle or restocking them.
“He sporterized the guns and then turned his hobby into a full-time profession,” Mike said of his grandfather .
The original gun shop was located on the store’s current location, and its original focus was on gunsmithing with not much retail.
Larry grew up with the gun shop being a big part of his life. He graduated from Morristown High School in 1961 and served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Intrepid before returning home.
Cap's death in 1965, which helped determine Larry’s decision to continue the family’s legacy .
“My dad really didn’t know what he wanted to do when he came back, but it was kind of made clear when Grandpa passed away,” Mike said. “He (Larry) took it over and slowly built it up with more of the repair work and a lot more of the retail.”
At this same time, Larry Ahlman married his wife Irma Schmidtke on July 22, 1966. The couple went on to raise three children. Irma worked at the store until her death in 2013.
In his early days as the leader of the gun shop, Larry Ahlman specialized in checkering gun stocks and that helped grow the company.
“The biggest thing he made money on to start with was checkering gun stocks,” Mike said. “He did 100s of them, and worked worked countless hours doing gun stocks for companies such as Herter’s, Winchester and Savage. Dad did 90 percent of the work by himself until he hired someone to help him out with that process. Back then, there were no machines or lasers…the work was all done by hand.
“Checkering was his bread and butter, it is what made him his money.”
The store continued to grow on the property in Morristown, and in the 1980s, Larry expanded his business holdings to include a local boat shop and Ahlman’s Sport and Cycle in Owatonna. He later sold off both businesses to the benefit of the gun shop.
“He sold those two off and focused on this (the gun shop) entirely and that when this started exponentially started growing,” Howe said.
Rise of the Roundup
The growth of the store continue when Larry adding more land to the property and this allowed him to offer a home to the Morristown Gun Club, which is still located next to the gun store. He also provided space for other groups including the Cedar Valley Vigilantes (a cowboy action shooting club), the Faribault Archery Club and a local black powder shooting group.
An advocate for shooting sports, Larry also used the property for the annual Shooter’s Roundup, which is held every year at the end of August.
The concept of the Shooter’s Roundup was an offshoot of an event Cap started back in the day.
“His dad started the Rifle Roundup and they would have people come out and shoot at different targets on a track set up behind the store,” Mike Ahlman said.
Lack of interest eventually halted the Rifle Roundup, but the idea was always there in the back of Larry’s mind to bring back another event of that type. About 10 years after the last Rifle Roundup, a sales representative from Smith and Wesson encouraged Larry to have a one-day event to promote his products.
A sale representative from another gun company encouraged Larry to add in other companies the next year and the result was the birth of the Shooter’s Roundup. Soon other features were added to the Shooter’s Roundup including live entertainment, food booths, historical reenactments, trick shooting displays and the opportunity to test fire a wide variety of firearms on the property’s multiple shooting ranges.
From its humble beginnings, the two-day Shooter’s Roundup now attracts over 5,000 visitors annually making it one of the top events of its kind in the country.
“My dad always said he wanted to make this (the Shooter’s Roundup) like the Disneyland of gun shooting,” Howe said.
Mike added, “I don’t think he ever expected it to get that big, but that was his passion every year. He always had to find something new.”
In addition to his work at the shop and with the Shooter’s Roundup, Larry was active in the shooting sports community and served on the boards of the National Shooting Sports Foundation and the National Association of Firearms Retailers.
A passionate outdoorsman, Larry loved to hunt and spend time at the family cabin in Ely, near his beloved Boundary Waters. He also loved to travel and spend time with his family on annual vacations. His travels would allow him to hunt in many locations such as Argentina for dove, Hudson’s Bay in Canada for geese and trips to Montana and Wyoming.
“He really had a passion for traveling and learning more about things,” Howe said of her father.
Many talents
A man of many talents and interests, Larry was an accomplished writer and penned four books and 100s articles for hunting and gun publications. His books were fiction, but were richly based in his life experiences including his time spent in the Boundary Waters, the Navy and also hunting out west.
“He started writing later in life,” Howe said. “I remember him reading a book about grammar, and I asked him why he was reading it and he said ‘if I am going to write, I have to have proper grammar.”
Part of his desire to build a cabin up north was to provide a retreat for his writing, unfortunately Larry love out the outdoor prevented some of that literary work from being accomplished.
“When he went up there, he didn’t want to write because he wanted to be outside,” Howe recalled.
Travel and time spent at the cabins were something that Larry enjoy immensely, but he always called Morristown his home. According to the three Ahlman siblings, Larry never had serious aspirations to live anywhere else.
“He always called this (Morristown) God’s country. I lived out of state for awhile, and when I moved back, he said ‘welcome back to God’s country,” Howe said.
Mike noted, “He really liked the area too because he had a lot of family here.”
Family was a priority for Larry Ahlman and relished the fact that his wife and three children were all involved with the gun shop over the years.
“He was a great father,” Mike Ahlman said. “He would spend time with you, but when it came to a certain time, he would have to go to the gun shop. So, if you wanted to spend time with Dad, you came over to the gun shop.”
Howe added, “When you came home from school and wanted to see Dad, he would be here in the gun shop. So, if you needed help with your homework sometimes, you had to come here (to the gun shop).
Ben, Mike and Rachael Ahlman also recalled the generosity of their father and his many contributions over the years to various community projects and groups. He was the type of person who preferred that his donations remained anonymous.
“He was a quiet, philanthropic person,” Howe said. “He was very generous but quiet about it.”
An example of this was his financial support of his church in Morristown and he also helped support one of the city’s Christmas lights display contests thanks to his love of the holiday season, due in part to the fact his birthday was on Christmas Day.
The Ahlman children also talked about the time their father gave them each $2,000 apiece and told them to donate the money to whichever cause(s) they felt needed the money over the course of the year.
“It was more for us to pay it forward than just writing a check to give it away,” Howe said. “He wanted it (the money) to actually have an impact.”
In his last years of life, Larry suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He approached his health issues with the same determination he approached all aspects of his life.
“He very aggressively researched the disease and was aggressive in the treatment with his doctors at Mayo,” Mike said.
This will to carry on was displayed in the modification of his All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) after he was diagnosed with COPD.
“He loved riding his ATV with his dog around the property here,” Howe said. “In order to keep doing that he had brackets mounted to his ATV to hold his oxygen tanks.”
Larry’s legacy will continue with Ahlman’s Guns in rural Morristown in the future thanks in part to his vision and a keen understanding of the business…and what makes shooting sports and hunting such passionate pastimes.
“He used to tell me that the unique thing about guns is that they don’t lose their value,” Howe said. “You can have a gun now that you bought 30 to 40 years ago and it still works.”
Mike added, “If your Dad gives you a gun, you are never going to sell it. We will totally refurbish someone’s old gun that Dad or Grandpa gave to them and they might spend 10 times its value to fix it up, but it’s Dad’s gun … something he bought and touched. It amazes me today that people want that."
“My Dad was really into that part of the business. The nostalgia of it was something that he really liked.”