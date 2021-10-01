The family that haunts together, stays together. Or at least that is true for one “spooky” Owatonna family who have taken their Halloween decorations to the next level.
If you drive by their home on Cedar Aveune and wonder where you can find the decorations, beware, because save for the skeletons, the couple hand-crafts, paints and assembles everything you see.
Yes, even the moving attractions. The couple modified the skeletons they purchased and hooked them up to windshield wiper motors to achieve the movements.
Brooke Gebhart, along with her husband John Gebhart, started doing large Halloween displays in 2015. At the time they were living in Arizona, moving to Owatonna in late 2019.
Prior to 2015, Brooke was managing a Spirit Halloween store in Arizona. She was quite busy during the spooky season, so the family didn’t have the elaborate decorations that can be seen outside their home today.
Brooke is a homemaker, and is the artistic and creative one in the duo. John is a United States Navy Veteran who now works as a certified drafter and designer. His technical knowledge and skills allow him to figure out the best way to make things work.
While other couple’s may enjoy sporting events and fine dining together, the Gebharts create masterful, and detailed decorations together as a “date-night” activity.
“We are both creative people and that creativity has to come out somehow,” Brooke said. “Sometimes that means building a giant cauldron in your garage in March.”
Now, living in Owatonna with a large yard, they have ample space to fill with spooky, scary skeletons, grave stones, skeletal animals and more that may elicit shivers down your spine or put a smile on your face.
“October Creek” is what they call their set up. They have a Facebook and Instagram page dedicated to their home for the season and update it with pictures and happenings along the way.
“We are Halloween people,“ Brooke said. “We have touches of Halloween inside and out all year long. There is a sense of revelry, acceptance, and community in Halloween that you don’t find in any other holiday.”
It’s safe to say that this time of year is a favorite as far as holidays go for this family. They also commented that compared to Arizona, Minnesota wins Halloween and does it in “technicolor.”
Creating the magic
When they moved from Arizona to Owatonna, the couple left almost all of their possessions behind. They’ve worked diligently over the last two years to create their graveyard displays, and plan to add more and more as time goes on.
They use general hardware materials for their builds as well as spray foam, chicken wire, plywood, lights and more. The webbing on the side of the house is made out of beef netting and Brooke cut all the individual holes herself. She describes herself as very detail oriented when it comes to decorating, even down to the pages on the books you can see the witch stirring her cauldron standing on. She took individual pieces of twine to make the pages look as realistic as possible.
Being new to Owatonna, the couple was hoping their new community would embrace their Halloween spirit. They hoped their elaborate displays would bring joy, excitement, and inspire the imagination in their, relatively new community. .
“We moved from Arizona right before the pandemic hit and this display has been an icebreaker of sorts. It’s allowed us to meet our new community,” Brooke said. “So far, the reactions that we have received locally have been positive. People honk and wave. A few have stopped to offer compliments or ask questions. We welcome it all.”
Though there are many details and fun things to see in their build, they request that spectators do not walk in their yard without asking, stating there are several tripping hazards with chords running through the grass. They’re more than happy to let people take a closer look, but prefer those who are extra curious to ask for permission first.
Last year the couple welcomed nearly 500 trick-or-treaters before they ran out of full-size candy bars and other goodies.
This year, however, the couple says they’re hopefully better prepared and welcome everyone to their home on Halloween night for trick-or-treating.
Their Halloween display home can be found on Cedar Avenue N in Owatonna. Their Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/octobercreekmn and on Instragram @octobercreek