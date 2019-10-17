OWATONNA — About a year and a half ago, all Amanda Gislason could think about was how in the world they would even start getting the word out about a specific dream for the entire community.
“My mind wasn’t so much focused on a timeline as it was on how we were going to get this out there, how were we going to get out there and raise funds,” Gislason laughed. “That kind of disappeared almost before we even got going. We just started having random people call us up wanting to help.”
Since the end of 2017, Gislason and Missy Ahrens have been advocating for an inclusive playground and miracle field to be built at Manthey Park in Owatonna, a campaign known as We All Play. The notion is simple, create a space where all children, regardless of age and abilities, can come together, play together, and build friendships without limitations set by equipment or structures.
Thanks to a recent grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in the amount of $200,000, the We All Play initiative has no raised $725,000 of its ultimate $1,050,000 fundraising goal.
“It’s super-exciting that we were able to receive this grant,” Gislason stated. “It definitely has bumped us up and got us much closer to our goal.”
The grant from the DNR, which is listed as an Outdoor Recreation Grant, was officially accepted by the Owatonna City Council on Tuesday. The council had approved a resolution to apply for the grant in February, as the city and the We All Play committee have been working collaboratively on this project since its inception.
“It’s been great,” Gisalson said about working with the city. “We tried to reach out to them early on to make sure we were working as partners throughout this whole process and there have been no real bumps with them. They are a great partner and we are thankful for that.”
The $200,000 grant is a matching grant, which means the city and/or We All Play Committee would have to match the funds in order to qualify for the money. Fortunately, that has not been a problem for the group as it has been strongly supported by the community, local businesses, and various other organizations.
“I feel like this has brought our community together,” Gislason added. “I hear people talking about and they seem to have a lot of positive things to say. The greatest part to me is hearing people talk about it and bring it up who I didn’t even know someone on the committee had reached out to.”
“Random organizations in town will call us to say that they’re doing a fundraiser and they want to give us the money and help however they can,” she continued. “That really shows the strength of our community and that people in Owatonna really do want what’s best for everyone and are willing to take those extra steps to help everyone out.”
With the DNR grant, a quarter of the money will go towards bring existing structures at Manthey Park up to ADA compliance. According to Troy Klecker, the community development director for Owatonna, the bathrooms at Manthey Park will be the biggest ticket item for upgrades in reference to this project. He stated that adding an accessible, hard-surfaced trail to connect the main trail to the drinking fountain, pavilion, tennis courts, and other structures at the park will also be part where this grant money will go. Klecker stated that he believes the bathrooms could start being worked on as early as this winter.
Because of where this grant puts the We All Play project in terms of funds, Gislason said that the next step will be to start reaching out to potential community partners who may interested in donating toward the projects by way of in-kind services.
“Right now we’re really at a point that we’re hoping we can start construction next summer,” she added. “We’re confident that we’ll be able to get the funds that we need by then, so for now it’s about preparation pieces for the playground.”
Gislason explained that some of the ground prep-work such as putting in gravel could really help cut down the expenses for the overall project. She stated that even something as simple as allowing the group to use a dump truck or flatbed during the construction process will really aid them in what they are trying to accomplish.
“The kids are all getting excited,” Gislason said about everything the committee has been able to achieve thus far. “All of the public elementary schools have done fundraisers in their Phy. Ed classes and all the kids have seen pictures of what the playground will look like and know what it’s all about.”
“We want them to feel like they’ve all been a little part of this,” she continued.
For more information on the We All Play Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field, visit the website at WeAllPlayOwatonna.com.