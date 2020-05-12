A new radio-controlled car track will undergo a trial period in Blooming Prairie this summer, having received an interim conditional use permit at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
During a virtual public hearing, City Administrator Andrew Langholz shared feedback that he had received from residents in writing prior to the meeting — which was closed to an in-person audience and instead streamed online due to COVID-19. He said he had seen seven letters in favor of the track and four from residents opposed. He added that a petition had also come in in opposition, with 44 signatures said to be from the east side of town where the track is slated to be located.
“Their concerns mainly mirrored the council’s,” said Langholz. “Overall, all the letters that I got written out fully said they liked the idea of the track, they just weren’t sure about the location. They were concerned about hours and days of operation, possible noise, additional traffic and then the last one was cleanliness of the site.”
Messages in support of the track valued the proposal as an additional recreational activity for Blooming Prairie youth. Ultimately, the council voted 3-1 in favor of a six-month permit. Council member Brad Clark was the lone “no” vote. At the April 13 meeting where the track was first discussed, he cited noise concerns from neighboring residences for his hesitation.
After the six-month period, the permit will be back up for review by elected officials. It can also be rescinded if the track violates any of the conditions placed on it by the city. These include a 6-foot tall panel or wooden plank fence along the north and east property lines to reduce noise pollution, a minimum of seven on-site parking spots and signage indicating the track is for private use.
The track will be built at 124 Mill Ave. S., on the east side of town directly across Highway 218 from City Hall. The site is bordered by industrial land to the south, residential properties to the north and east. It’s also zoned industrial, which is part of the reason a special permit is necessary.
Property owner Jim O’Connor is working with former race car driver and Blooming Prairie resident Nathan Schumacher on planning for the facility. The latter started racing radio-controlled cars last summer as an affordable and accessible activity to do with his son.
"A lot of Blooming Prairie is centered around racing, it’s a big racing community … [O’Connor’s] thought on the track is that it’s something the kids can do with their parents that’s low-cost, fun to watch and fun to take part in,” said Schumacher. “Now, the nearest race track is in Clarks Grove, but there used to be a lot of them in eastern Minnesota.”
While he and O’Connor have yet to hammer down an exact timeline, in large part because they were waiting on permit approval, Schumacher said he wants to get started on construction as soon as possible. They’re currently looking at a yearly membership model, although Schumacher said they have yet to set an exact price.
Members would be able to come and use the track during its operating hours, which are set to be from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.