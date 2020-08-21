Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 447 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA RENVILLE SIBLEY IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA DAKOTA SCOTT IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA BLUE EARTH BROWN FARIBAULT FREEBORN LE SUEUR MARTIN NICOLLET RICE STEELE WASECA WATONWAN IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA REDWOOD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLUE EARTH, FAIRMONT, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, HASTINGS, LE SUEUR, MANKATO, NEW ULM, OLIVIA, OWATONNA, REDWOOD FALLS, SHAKOPEE, ST JAMES, ST PETER, AND WASECA.