Playgrounds and basketball courts may be closed, but the Owatonna Parks and Recreation department is still encouraging resident to safely enjoy the outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re trying to offer something different through a variety of things to get people outside,” said Jessica Abrahams with Parks and Rec. “But we still want to adhere to social distancing guidelines and do our part to keep people safe.”
After having to cancel several upcoming programs and events – such as the Egg Splash event and Munchkin Market – the staff at Parks and Rec decided to try a creative approach to a typical Easter egg hunt. On Saturday, the department began posting clues on its Facebook page of where the Easter Bunny had recently visited in Owatonna, and left behind a box of prizes. The public was then invited to find the hiding spot – while keeping at a safe distance from one another – and select a prize each day.
“We just wanted to offer something for the kids to look forward to since so much has been taken away from them already,” Abrahams said. The prizes at each hiding spot is a box full of egg decorating kits. Families are asked to use the honor system and take only one. Some of the hiding spots have included Mineral Springs Park, Manthey Park and Kaplan’s Woods.
“This is just a nice way for families to burn off some energy, explore our parks and trails and maybe even find a new favorite park or trail that they can visit once everything goes back to normal,” Abrahams said. “All our parks and trails are still open, and spending time in nature does help reduce stress and anxiety. I think all of us have a little extra stress and are more anxious these days, so any time you can spend outside is time well spent.”
The photo clues for the virtual egg hunt will continue to be posted every morning on the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Facebook page. The final day of the egg hunt will be Thursday.
Other options that Parks and Rec has provided the community range from treasure hunts to strictly online activities. It has partnered with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism to promote the “Where in Owatonna” series, where mystery shots are posted on the Visit Owatonna Facebook page for people to locate and take their own selfies. It’s also are planning to roll out a “Bat Box Bingo” activity sometime later this month, allowing visitors to explore parks and trails to locate the various bat boxes around town.
Online, the Parks and Rec Facebook page has run a “Park Madness” activity, inviting residents to vote for their favorite parks in order to eventually name Owatonna’s top park.
“Our Social Commons – which used to be called SeniorPlace – is providing a lot of online activities, too,” Abrahams said. Those activities, which can be found at the West Hills Social Commons Facebook page range from online Bingo to virtual poker.