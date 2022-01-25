A Blooming Prairie man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly became combative and tried spitting at officers following a traffic stop.
David Deluna, 44, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with two counts of fourth-degree assault of a peace officer through transferring bodily fluids, a felony. He has also been charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process. The charges stem from an incident that took place Saturday night in Blooming Prairie.
According to the criminal complaint, a Blooming Prairie officer was patrolling the area of First Street North and Center Avenue when he witnessed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign, driving approximately 20-25 mph through the intersection. After the officer initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle pulled over, two men allegedly exited the vehicle — a driver, who began walking down Second Street SW, and a passenger, who stayed near the vehicle and reportedly was holding what appeared to be an open beer bottle. The driver returned to the vehicle when the officer directed him to, according to the report.
As the officer was speaking to the driver, the passenger — identified as Deluna — allegedly started yelling profanities and walking away from the stop. The officer reportedly instructed Deluna that he was detained with the vehicle, due to him having an open bottle of an alcoholic beverage while in a vehicle, adding that he saw Deluna exit the vehicle with it in his hand. According to court documents, the officer told Deluna he was going to be cited for the infraction.
Deluna reportedly continued to scream and shout profanities as the officer attempted to escort him to the squad car. According to the report, after Deluna continued to ignore the officers commands the officer placed him under arrest for obstruction of the legal process.
A second officer arrived as the first officer was struggling to handcuff Deluna, according to court records. As the officers continued to try to get the handcuffs on Deluna, he allegedly continued to roll around in the snow and try to kick the officers away. After Deluna was handcuffed, he reportedly continued to be combative and struck one of the officers with his elbow and knees.
During the struggle, Deluna allegedly began spitting at the officers, making contact with one officer at least once. A Steele County deputy who had responded to the scene retrieved a spit mask hood and placed it on Deluna, according to the complaint.
Deluna has a sordid criminal history, including a 2018 conviction for assaulting an officer of the law by intentionally transfering bodily fluids in Steele County.
Deluna is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $20,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 7.