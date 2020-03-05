OWATONNA — In just one month, the City of Owatonna Streets Department will have to place its order for road salt — for the next winter season.
“We always place our salt order in April for the coming winter,” said Kyle Skov, the public works director for Owatonna. “We estimate what we need based on prior experience, but we were always allowed flexibility in the past. If we were off a little bit, we could buy a little more than what we contracted for.”
When the 2019-2020 winter season began, however, Skov was warned by the distributor that there was a salt shortage. Because the salt is barged in, the barge traffic on the Mississippi River was limited last year because of the flooding, according to Skov.
“We just weren’t able to get the supply in that we normally have and that isn’t any holdover from the previous winter either,” Skov said, adding that whenever there is a surplus of salt ,the city simply keeps it in storage for the upcoming year. “Before it really started snowing last year, we went through a lot of salt. We ended up using everything we had.”
The beginning of the current winter season required a fair amount of salt, as Skov explained that there have been a lot of small dusting-type events that usually result in slippery intersections and slippery roads. Because of the weather and the fact that they knew they wouldn’t be able to order additional salt, the streets department made the decision to cut its salt with sand to ensure that the supply would last.
Normally, this wouldn’t be much to cause anyone to think twice. For Owatonna, however, this conflicts with their plan to eventually move to straight salt.
“We have been moving to straight salt instead of a salt and sand mixture over the past few years,” Skov stated. “The benefit of that is there is less clean up in the spring because we aren’t spreading sand around and having to sweep it up.”
In the beginning of this winter season, Skov said that the streets department was using almost all salt, though there were a few trucks that haven’t been set up for that yet. Because of the shortage, however, they weren’t able to do that for very long.
“We’ve taken all the delivery of salt that we’re going to get for the winter,” Skov said. “We’re making adjustments by adding sand and making sure that we’re monitoring the plows so that we’re conserving what we have left.”
For the most part, Skov said that the salt-sand mixture is about half and half, which he asserts is considered the safe level to use on roadways.
He also explained that on warmer days the salt is more effective and goes further, which has been beneficial in the last few weeks.
“Salt is expensive,” Skov added. “The price of salt keeps going up, so we don’t want to order more than we need. It’s tricky to calculate because what need varies year to year, but we still have a pretty good sense of what we need.”
“We were told fairly early in the year that additional salt wouldn’t be available,” he continued, explaining that the city’s current shortage is directly in relation to the distributor’s shortage. “We didn’t know how much we would use early on because that depends on the winter. Just because it might seem like a milder winter doesn’t necessarily mean we use less salt.”