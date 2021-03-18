Law enforcement has identified a suspect in the February burglary of a downtown Owatonna business and a warrant has been issued, according to court documents.
Bryan Nickolaus Bell, 18, is wanted for felony third-degree burglary for allegedly breaking in to CBD ReLeaf in Owatonna on Feb. 27 and stealing merchandise. There is no known address for Bell at this time, but recent court records show Bell as a resident of Albert Lea.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna officers were dispatched to CBD ReLeaf, located on West Bridge Street, on Feb, 27 when owners had discovered the store had been burglarized. Officers observed two shoe prints on the front door, indicating that the door was kicked in by the suspect. Through video surveillance provided by the store owners, officers observed a suspect kick in the door at 2:16 a.m. Feb. 27 and take merchandise. The surveillance shows the suspect re-entering the store about 10 minutes later and taking more merchandise.
One officer recognized the suspect from an earlier shoplifting/trespassing incident at a local gas station. The suspect appeared to be wearing the same clothing and have the same face tattoo based on security footage captured of the suspect at both businesses.
On March 1, officers received an itemized list of stolen items from CBD ReLeaf. A total of $2,522 worth of items were reported stolen. The owners also advised officers that when reviewing video surveillance from the incident, security cameras captured the suspect re-entering the store nearly two hours after the initial break in.
It was determined through surveillance that the CBD ReLeaf and the gas station theft suspect were the same. An Albert Lea officer also confirmed to Owatonna officers that a night patrol officer recognized the suspect as Bell in the photograph Owatonna police sent to surrounding agencies to help identify. Bell was also identified through his driver’s license photograph and booking photograph from the Freeborn County Detention Center, according to court records.
Bell has several open cases in Freeborn County, including a citation for theft. In that case, a suspect identified as Bell entered a liquor store in Albert Lea on Feb. 22 and stole alcohol. Security footage from the Feb. 22 incident showed Bell have matching identifying marks and wearing the same clothing as the suspect in the Owatonna business thefts.