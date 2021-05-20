An Owatonna man is facing two felony criminal sexual conduct charges after he turned himself in to law enforcement last month.
Alex Justin Seha, 23, was charged Wednesday in Steele County Court with third-degree and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, both felonies. Both charges list the victim as being “mentally impaired, mentally incapacitated, or physically helpless.”
According to the criminal complaint, Seha went to the Owatonna Police Department on April 22 to turn himself in for sexually assaulting a female approximately a year earlier.
The following day, police interviewed the victim who confirmed that the assaults happened about a year ago and that Seha kept trying to apologize to her, according to court documents.
Seha’s first court appearance is scheduled for June 24.
In other Steele County Court news, 42-year-old Raymond Keith Scott of Owatonna was charged Monday with one count of felony domestic assault. According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police received a report on May 14 of a domestic. Dispatch advised the suspect, identified as Scott, was heading to a local business.
Earlier that day, officers were advised of an anonymous complaint that Scott was at the same business. Officers confirmed there was an active felony warrant out of the Department of Corrections for Scott and were able to arrest him at the business without incident.
The victim stated they have been assaulted by Scott several times in the past and feared it happening again.
Scott has a sordid criminal history, with felony convictions in multiple counties dating back to 2009 for aggravated robbery, burglary, violating an order for protection and possessing burglary or theft tools.
Scott is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $60,000. His next court appearance is schedule for May 26.