Owatonna school officials are considering ways to get secondary students back into the school building.
Preschool through fifth grade students have now had five weeks of consistent in-person instructions, with the exception of the recent snow distance learning day, according to Superintendent Jeff Elstad. He said they’re now starting to look at ways to get secondary students back into the school building.
“We are actively discussing right now about what that might look like. There are a number of factors that need to be considered and a couple of them I would put out there for the community just to be aware of,” Elstad said.
One consideration is the fact that secondary grade levels already have high class sizes, thus making social distancing difficult or impossible in small classrooms. The district may need to look at different strategies to mitigate that factor, Elstad said.
Another factor the district would need to consider is that the state requires districts to offer a full time distance learning option for families that chose that model for this year.
“Within that, however, we don’t have the staffing at the secondary level that can cover both a fully online program, and an in-person program. So in the event that we were to come back, we would have to take a look at a four-day week for our secondary students,” Elstad said.
The fifth day would have to be set aside for a distance learning day where the teachers connect with the full-time distance learners. These discussions continue as the pandemic evolves and more elements are taken into account, Elstad said.
For now the school district is taking a proactive approach. Officials are trying to plan through a number of these factors, so when conditions change and students are allowed back to school, the district will be prepared for that switch.
“I think all of us want to see our students come back, but it’s not as easy as flipping a switch. There are a lot of factors that have to come into play in order for us to make it work,” Elstad said.
The Owatonna school district is continuing to test its staff for COVID-19 every other week, an initiative that began in January. The test is voluntary and free to any school staff.
So far the district has conducted two successful testing events with negative results thus far, according to Elstad. The saliva testing will continue to be offered biweekly.