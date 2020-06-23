Voters can expect to see an operating levy on the ballot this fall, as Owatonna Public Schools seeks to replace local funding set to expire next year.
Pending final approval by the School Board next month, residents will be asked first to renew the existing operating levy — which provides $483 annually per student, supplementing the $724 per student that the district is able to receive from local taxpayers without going to a vote. If the renewal fails, the district will lose that supplemental portion of its funding, equating to roughly $2.6 million a year.
Contingent upon passage of the renewal, the second question will ask for an additional, tiered increase throughout the 10-year proposed levy. Under this plan, residents would see no additional tax impact in the first year of the levy. In 2022, the district would bring in an additional $300 per student, translating to a $120 annual tax increase on a $175,000 home. In 2025, this would rise to $600 total increase per student, for an annual tax impact of $240 on a home of the same tax value.
The plan was presented by Superintendent Jeff Elstad and Finance Director Amanda Heilman at Monday night’s School Board meeting, with officials expressing unanimous support for the proposal. The board will be asked to sign off formally on the ballot questions July 8. Although the district has passed two building bonds since the last operating levy went to a vote in 2013, that money can’t be used for operating expenditures — only for facilities projects.
Unlike with the recently approved high school building bond, agricultural land is not taxed in its entirety. Only the house, garage and 1 acre are taxed when it comes to operating levies.
If the current levy isn’t renewed, the district is projected to be in statutory operating debt by 2029 if no additional funding becomes available. Heilman said failure of both questions would necessitate $6.5 million in cuts in the 2022 and 2023 school years.
“Any budget reductions that we do moving forward would be across the board,” she said. “We will see class sizes increase though teacher layoffs. We will have cuts to school and district support services.”
Already, the district is planning $2 million in reductions this coming year. A preliminary budget for fiscal year 2021 — which will run from July 1 to June 30, 2021 — was approved by the board Monday night. The district is forecasting $63 million in general fund revenue and just over $64.1 million in expenditures — a slight increase over the current year.
Even if voters approve the levy increase, the district will still need to make $5.25 million in reductions over the coming three years in order to keep a healthy fund balance. One of the reasons for the proposed increase and corresponding cuts, according to Heilman, is the fact that state funding hasn’t kept pace with inflation over the last two decades.
In total, revenue from the state accounts for just over 80% of the district’s general fund. If it were keeping pace with inflation, Heilman estimated that the district would have received an additional $3 million last year alone.
“It does not appear in the near future that there will be any additional revenue for school districts and there may be further reductions,” added Elstad, given the state’s projected $2.4 billion deficit amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
If only the renewal were to pass, Elstad said the district would need to come back to voters with another ask in the next few years — otherwise, without additional funding, it would likely still enter statutory operating debt by 2030.
Another option considered by the district and board officials at a May work session was to ask for the entire increase up front starting next year — meaning a $600 per student increase in revenue and a $240 annual tax increase for the entire levy term. Officials seemed to favor the staged version, which the district termed a “shared approach,” last month and continued to support the idea when administrators brought it back to them Monday night.
“Whenever you’re able to spread out the tax increase over a longer period of time, you also get the benefit of the community growing and being able to grow that tax base,” added Elstad, of another benefit he sees in the shared approach. “We do anticipate some growth within the community based upon the businesses that are coming to Owatonna.”
Board Vice Chair Lori Weisenburger said she hoped last-minute savings on the high school building bond due to a lower than expected interest rate would also help residents be open to the increase.
If the board approves, voters will weigh in on both questions Nov 3.