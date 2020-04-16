“I have had lots of experiences throughout my 100 years,” laughed Owatonna’s Lorraine Bakko. “But none have been quite like this.”
Earlier this year, Bakko’s family had planned a huge birthday party to celebrate her 100th year. Family members from all over the country had planned to fly to Minnesota and celebrate the matriarch’s centennial, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to quickly change plans.
Recognizing the milestone birthday, Bakko’s church — United Methodist Church in Owatonna — decided to plan a special surprise for the lady who always comes to church “head-to-toe in pink with matching nails.” On Thursday – Bakko’s big day – the church paraded by her home in more than 20 cars to deliver balloons, cards, and gifts, as well as sing her a birthday tune.
“I’ve never had this kind of party,” Bakko said as she sat in her granddaughter-in-law’s vehicle at the end of the driveway and waved at all her friends, including a surprise visit from a niece who drove 100 miles just to wave at Bakko and wish her a great birthday.
“This has been just terrific, we didn’t expect this many people,” said Brenda Stoltman, Bakko’s granddaughter-in-law, with whom she lives. “This has meant the world to her, we couldn’t even keep her in the car. She told me, ‘I have to get out so I can wave to everyone.’”
The church made an afternoon of the parade, making stops in town at the homes of two other elderly congregation members. They were able to celebrate Allan Terpstra’s 92nd birthday as well as the 96th birthday of Elmer Lamont.
“We just thought that this would be something great to do to recognize these people during these big birthdays,” said Linda Boorman, the church’s associate pastor. The group of people met in the church parking lot on Thursday afternoon to organize the parade and plan their route in order to hit all three stops.
The parade was a big hit as Bakko confirmed with her effervescent smile.
“This is really a great idea for something to do for people who are old like me,” Bakko said with a grin. “And to think that all these people would bother to come out to see me is just wonderful.”
Bakko said that her new goal is to make it to 101 so that they can again try for the big birthday bash she had planned for this year. But, she confirmed, her little birthday parade was truly one for the books.