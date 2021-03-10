The Blooming Prairie City Council has decided to move forward with a wastewater treatment facility study, hoping to save money for the city in the long run.
The city has requested proposals from Stantec Consulting, an engineering firm, to evaluate the city’s wastewater treatment facility and create a study addressing the facility’s issues to get a better understanding of the scope and costs related to its infrastructure. On Monday, the city council approved the proposal for the wastewater treatment facility study.
Public Works Director Tony Motl and Wastewater Supervisor Pat Wehner have determined two projects that could improve the treatment facility’s function, according to City Administrator Andrew Langholz. The projects include installing a drying bed and incorporating a mechanical influent screen, projects that would save money in the long-term over disposal and maintenance fees.
Having a drying bed installed would allow the city to dry debris that arrives at the wastewater treatment plant before disposing it at the landfill. Waterlogged debris is heavy, and since disposal fees are based on weight it’s more costly to dispose of wet material.
“It’s very, very expensive when we pull it out. We don’t have drying beds, so we have to take it in a dump truck to the landfill right away, and it's based on weight so it costs significantly more while waterlogged,” Langholz said, adding that the city would also have to do fewer loads if the material was dry.
The mechanical influent screen removes debris from the water before it enters the wastewater treatment plant. The facility currently has a screen which is cleaned manually, but this type of screen isn’t as efficient, leading to maintenance issues and debris building in the sludge tanks.
“We have a screen outside that catches a small amount of (debris). They empty the screen and usually have to take a load to the dump,” Langholz said.
According to a letter from Stantec, the estimated cost of the study would not exceed $9,166 and would include the following services:
- Summarize recent wastewater treatment facility flow, loads, and treatment performance.
- Evaluate needs for and options to install a sand drying bed.
- Evaluate needs for and options to install a mechanical influent screen.
- Develop recommendations on proceeding for each of the issues assessed.
- Develop budget level cost estimates for recommendation.
- Prepare letter report with assessments and recommendations.
Stantec plans to finish the survey and report back to the city within 12 weeks of the agreement's receipt.
Langholz said he hopes to have the drying bed installed this year. The mechanical influent screen project would not start this year or the next year, but rather sometime in the coming years because this project is expensive.