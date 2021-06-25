The Owatonna chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America has moved out of its building at the Steele County fairgrounds and the Fair Board's plans for the now-vacant building are starting to take shape.
Seven weeks after the league and the Steele County Free Fair ended their 80-year partnership after over disagreements about a new contract, the league is trying to move on from the situation and is finding homes for its wildlife displays that had been housed in the building. Meanwhile, the Steele County Free Fair Board is working to line up new demonstrations and attractions for the Game and Fish Building during the fair in August.
The disagreement between the Ikes and Fair Board centers on the condition on the building and who would pay for the repairs. Fair Board members balked at the Ikes’ proposal that the Fair Board pay for all maintenance and pay the Ikes $2,000 annually to run the building, and said they were frustrated by the lack of maintenance on the building. The Ikes countered, saying that while the group agrees the exterior shingle siding needs to be repaired, paying large sums of money for a building it doesn’t own “is not a good business decision.”
“The Ikes took care of the building it didn’t own and provided the attraction that thousands of people visited during the fair,” the Ikes wrote in the statement.
Focusing on the future
The Steele County fair will be bittersweet this year for Ted Middlestadt, the president of the Owatonna chapter of the Ikes. He has been involved with the Ikes' building at the fair for the past 40 years and spent a lot of time there.
“We’re just going to move on and figure out some other things for our outreach and education, maybe some different types of events around town we’ll participate in instead,” Middlestadt said.
Moving all of their things out of the Game and Fish Building went OK, he said.
“A lot of work, but we got it done. We cleaned out everything that was our property,” he said.
A few of their items such as the large turtle shell, the loon and shark jaw went to the biology department at Owatonna High School. The taxidermy wall mounts that hung on the wall in the building will be going to an auction house. John Buxton will be taking the African wildlife items.
Some of the items were donated by people who are no longer alive, he said. Some of the larger mounts were likely donated because they were taking up space in someone’s house.
“There’s stuff that I can’t put a date on when it showed up,” he said with a laugh.
Middlestadt will be keeping the taxidermy fawns because they made their way into the fair building thanks to his family. He plans to put them in the Ikes' chapter house so people can still enjoy seeing them.
The Ikes will still keep providing wildlife education for the community and will now spend the time on other projects such as Woody’s Reserve south of Owatonna, he said.
They’re planning to develop trails so people can walk around and see wildlife at Woody’s Reserve, which was formerly Conservation Reserve Program land that was donated to the Ikes. They’re still deciding whether to have a building at Woody's Reserve for educational programs. They’ve fixed the culvert on the property so visitors can walk on either side of the "crick" that runs through the property and they still have some buckthorn to remove from the property.
“That was always our plan. It’s just that now we’ll maybe have more time to do that as opposed to working at the fair,” he said.
New fair attractions
The Steele County Free Fair is less than 60 days away and the Fair Board has been coming up with new ideas for the Game and Fish Building.
Some of those ideas will happen this year and others are more of a “wish list” for the future.
SCFF Manager Scott Kozelka said the building will still feature wildlife and the outdoors.
The building will have fish during the fair this year, but they’ll be in the pond, Kozelka said. SCFF Board Vice President Wayne Steele said the fish tanks are still in the wall, but the supporting equipment for the tanks has been removed.
Three-quarters of the groups who were in the Game and Fish Building during past fairs, including Minnesota Pheasants and Trappers Association, will return this year. The root beer floats will also be back. They’re working with the University of Minnesota Raptor Center, National Eagle Center, Rad Zoo and other wildlife organizations to have a full docket of educational demonstrations in the building during the fair, Kozelka said.
“We’re just doing some different things,” Kozelka said. Steele added, “Trying to bring in different attractions.”
The Fair Board is also planning physical changes to the building. Kozelka and Steele said the Ikes are “a great organization” and do a lot for the county. But some repairs are needed on the building and there needs to be a revenue stream to do that, Steele said. The Fair Board rents or leases all the other buildings on the fairgrounds.
“It’s a good building, no doubt about it. We want to keep it that way,” Steele said.
The Fair Board has already removed a couple of walls in the Game and Fish Building to open it up. Eventually they’d like to remove the wall of fish tanks to create more space. Steele said his dream is to have a tall fish tank in the middle that people can walk around to view the fish.
The Fair Board’s first project is to put new siding on the building and replace the windows with rotting sills. Then they’ll start to go deeper into what else needs to be repaired, Kozelka said.
Steele said “there’s quite a bit of work to do now and in the future.” When asked how often the board inspected the building’s condition in past years, Steele said the fair didn’t have a key to the building and it was in the Ike’s possession.
Steele said they expect the repairs this year to reach at least $70,000. The Fair Board's goal is to put the structure back into its original form, which includes removing siding covering the row of windows around the top of the building to bring more light into the building, and Steele said he believes repair costs could reach at least $100,000 by the time they’re finished. As work is completed on the building, Kozelka said they’ll bring things in the building up to code, such as the electrical and making the restroom handicap-accessible.