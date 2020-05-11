An Owatonna man who allegedly helped traffic a pound of methamphetamine to Minnesota is facing drug possession charges.
Michael John McClatchey, 46, is charged with first-degree meth possession conspiracy, and aiding and abetting first-degree meth possession.
Court documents state McClatchey was charged after a South Central Drug Task Force agent received information early this year that a man was planning to travel to Colorado to pick up approximately a pound of meth. That person was later identified as someone who lived with McClatchey.
The Task Force collaborated with the Minnesota State Patrol and Steele County Sheriff’s Office, and the vehicle with Miller and another person inside was stopped May 3 before it reached Steele County on the return trip.
Court documents state a detection K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, and law enforcement eventually allegedly found a large amount of meth concealed in a jacket another person was sitting on. Several coffee containers containing marijuana were reportedly found in the truck bed.
One of four bags containing meth reportedly weighed a quarter pound, and one of the four coffee canisters containing marijuana weighed a little more than three tenths of a pound. Text messages between one person in the car and McClatchey reportedly showed evidence the planned to traffic drugs.
In a Feb. 29 statement, McClatchey allegedly denied being involved in drug trafficking but admitted he had contemplated taking some meth “for working.” Court documents state another person told a Task Force agent he was aware people were going to Colorado “for meth,” and so he delivered money to McClatchey.
McClatchey's comments came after a task force agents allegedly found him driving a vehicle that reported stolen and during an investigation in which he was suspected of trying to pawn a compound bow. During a search of his home, officers reportedly found a small amount of meth, drug paraphernalia and a counterfeiting operation. McClatchey reportedly washed $1 bills and converted them into $50 bill after they were bleached.
McClatchey later confessed to selling the stolen bow to a shop in Burnsville.
For those alleged crimes, McClatchey was charged with manufacturing/printing counterfeit currency and fifth-degree drug possession and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
In other court reports,
- Salvador Aztec Jr., 44, of St. Joseph was charged with second-degree heroin possession and fifth-degree marijuana possession after he allegedly possessed 13 grams of black tar heroin and approximately 2 grams of meth during a traffic stop May 5 on I-35 in Steele County.