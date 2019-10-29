OWATONNA – A Level Three sex offender who is scheduled to be released from incarceration next week is set to relocate to Owatonna, according to information distributed by the Owatonna Police Department on Tuesday.
Richard Dean Paquin II, 39, is slated to move into the vicinity of 23rd Street Northeast in Owatonna upon his release on Tuesday, Nov. 5, police say.
Paquin, who is originally from Owatonna, was convicted of engaging in sexual contact with a known male child. The contact included sexual touching and penetration.
Paquin was originally sentenced in Steele County District Court in April 2009 to 173 months — slightly more than 14 years — in prison and a $1,000 fine for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and 60 months — or five years — in prison for a third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.
According to court documents, Paquin was charged after the victim and his mother contacted the Owatonna Police Department in May 2007.
According to the criminal complaint, incidents began when the juvenile victim was about 10 years old. Paquin would call the victim and tell him to come over to the home Paquin shared with his girlfriend — the victim’s sister — shortly after Paquin’s girlfriend would leave for work in the evenings. Paquin also had contact with the victim through MySpace pages.
The victim told investigators Paquin would give him some marijuana and they would give him marijuana and they would smoke weed together. He said he and Paquin would go into Paquin’s bedroom and lie in bed together and engage in sexual acts.
Paquin’s release marks 10 years of prison time.
Paquin is described as a white man, 5-foot-6-inches in height, weighting 152 pounds with blonde or strawberry hair, blue eyes, a fair complexion and medium build.
“This individual has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community,” the police notification says. “This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.”