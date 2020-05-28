Election season has begun, with two incumbents and a pair of newcomers filing for the three open seats on the Steele County Soil and Water Conservation District.
In addition to partisan races for everything from president to the Minnesota legislature, local voters will elect local government leaders in most towns and counties Nov. 3. While Owatonna, Blooming Prairie, Ellendale and Medford will elect a portion of its City Council along with its mayor, only candidates for state and countywide races are now able to file for the open seats. The filing period ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The filing period for Steele County's city councils and school boards runs from Tuesday, July 28 to Tuesday. Aug. 11.
When it comes to the county Soil and Water Conservation District, voters will elect three members. Soil and Water Board Supervisors are elected to staggered four-year terms, with the board composed of five members from fixed districts.
Current Chairman Dan Hansen, who represents Lemond, Somerset and Aurora townships, was first out of the gate to file on May 21. First elected to the board in 2004, Hansen is seeking his fifth term. A “part time farmer,” Hansen said he’s seen plenty of advances over his time on the board and that he’s implemented some of those improved practices on his own land.
“Farmers are really doing an amazing job with the assistance of the technicians we have down here,” he said.
Hansen’s colleague Dave Melby has held the District 2 seat since 2008. Now seeking a fourth term, Melby, whose district includes Havana, Meriden and Owatonna townships, currently serves as the board’s treasurer.
Melby lives on his family's farm and rents it out, though he’s farmed it in the past. The retired masonry worker said that the board has helped farmers make progress, but it’s come at a slow pace and much more remains to be done.
“It’s hard to change the status quo,” he said.
The board will lose at least one longtime member in January 2021. Secretary James Klecker, who represents Berlin, Summit and Blooming Prairie townships as well as Blooming Prairie and Ellendale, isn't seeking re-election.
Stepping forward to fill the big shoes left by Klecker after roughly three decades on the board is his son, Michael. Though a first-time candidate, Michael Klecker brings plenty of experience to the table.
Michael Klecker recalls working the fair booth for the SWCD when he was younger. His own operation benefits from several SWCD programs, adding filter strips and additional trees to his land.
Now, Michael Klecker says, he feels a desire to give back. Although he said area farmers should have latitude to plant their fields as they see fit, he wants to help provide them with the opportunity to improve their soil management techniques.
“I want us to help farmers make soil conservation decisions if they need it,” he said. “That’s what we’re here for."
Local seed dealer Alex Wayne, has also filed for the District 5 seat. Reached by phone, Wayne declined a request to comment for this story.
The office is likely among the least understood on the ballot, but it has a rich history dating back more than 80 years. Soil and Water Conservation boards were first established in the 1930s, as a response to the “dust bowl” conditions driven largely by poor farming practices.
A lot has certainly changed in farming since 1937, when Minnesota’s legislature first passed a bill enabling the creation of local SWCDs. Yet many of the practices at the heart of conservation, such as minimal till farming and cover crops, trace their roots back much further.