A Coon Rapids man who attempted to evade Owatonna police on his motorcycle last summer will spend four months at home, according to court documents.
Marquise Laron Rolbiecki, 27, was sentenced Monday by Judge Karen Duncan to four months of supervised probation. In May, Rolbiecki pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, a felony.
According to the criminal complaint, an Owatonna police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a motorcycle, driven by Rolbiecki, on Aug. 30, 2020, after observing him passing illegally and failing to stop at an intersection. Rolbiecki cut through a grassy area and a front yard to avoid being pulled over, but eventually was apprehended without incident.
In a statement given by Rolbiecki to law enforcement, he said he was afraid and didn’t know why, but he knew his motorcycle had expired tabs.
As a part of his probation, Rolbiecki is prohibited from using or possessing firearms for three years. He is also unable to register to vote or vote until he is discharged from probation and his civil rights are restored. He will be placed under home detention and monitoring throughout the duration of his probation period.