Some people just love to fish – no matter how cold it gets.
With weekend temperatures dropping below zero, the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Owatonna organization is betting on the most loyal of anglers to come out for their second annual ice fishing contest.
“Minnesotans are hardy people, so I know we will have some dedicated people who will come out on Saturday,” said Cassie Kohn, the treasurer for BTYR and co-planner for the ice fishing contest. “In Minnesota we are known for fishing – whether it’s hard water or open water – it’s just about being able to socialize and get outdoors.”
In the inaugural year, the contest focused on the children of active military service members in Steele County. This year, however, Kohn said they wanted to expand it to include all veterans and active service members and their families.
“Previously we didn’t know what the turnout would be, but this second time around we knew a little bit more about what we were doing,” Kohn said. “We also have more corporate sponsors, which allows for more money for prizes, and we know we have enough space on the lake to provide it.”
The ice fishing contest will take place on Saturday morning at Lake Kohlmier in Owatonna and is open to all veterans, current service members and their families living in Steele, Waseca, Dodge, Rice Freeborn and Mower counties. Prizes will be awarded to top fish for both adult and child classes and door prizes will be given out during the free event.
“It has been amazing the outpouring of support in our community and by a lot of local businesses,” Kohn said. “Our veterans and our military families are the backbone of America – we have our freedom because of them and the sacrifices they go through.”
Kohn knows about the sacrifices of military families all too well, as her children’s father is currently deployed. She said she knows they are missing their father and that it is hard for families in similar situations not to feel they are going through it alone.
“Our National Guard and Reserve families probably feel that isolation even more because when you’re active duty, you’re generally living on or near base and going through a deployment with a large group of people you’re with almost every day,” Kohn said. “But these families, they are spread out throughout the state and country, so it can feel very isolating and lonely if you don’t have a big avenue or family around to lean on for support.”
Bringing similar families together is one of the main goals for Kohn and her other co-planners. She emphasized that finding camaraderie within a similar group is essential in finding some sense of normalcy, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemics when social events are limited. Kohn said she plans to continued expanding the contest every year and that the help of the local community is currently making that possible.
“We appreciate our communities in Owatonna and Steele County,” Kohn said. “They really support our Beyond the Yellow Ribbon initiatives by helping our organizations give back to those service members and their families.”