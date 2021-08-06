A popular staple in downtown Owatonna, the bagel shop on North Cedar Avenue is taking on a new — and creamy — venture.
Mark and Stacy Wilson, owner of Old Town Bagels, rolled out its ice cream cart this summer to add to its menu of homemade baked goods and specialty coffees. Partnering with Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. – a family-owned creamery based in Madison, Wisconsin — the Wilsons have become the proprietors for the Owatonna area to serve the premium ice cream.
“It felt like this would be a good fit for us,” Stacy Wilson said, adding that the ice cream company is also primary worked by the family that owns it — just like the bagel shop. “We wanted something that could keep people coming in during the hours after breakfast and lunch and this made sense.”
Wilson said the first time they scooped up ice cream was actually at a food show four years ago, but their brick and mortar location in Owatonna made it impossible to permanently add the treat to their menu. For years Wilson spoke candidly about wanting to expand to the open space next door to the bagel shop, but purchasing the building simply wasn’t feasible.
Then came Mac Hamilton, the CEO of Hamilton Real Estate Group and developer of the downtown hotel project that will completely renovate the building Old Town Bagel is located in. With Hamilton’s project, the bagel shop will double in size for both dining and kitchen purposes.
That also means the ice cream is finally here to stay.
The ice cream cart emblazoned with the Chocolate Shoppe logo and manned by the Wilson family made its official debut at Asthon Jensen’s high school graduation party this spring. Since then, the sweet treat has made appearances at Downtown Thursday events, Mineral Springs Brewery, and a variety of other locations around town.
“Once we get into our new space and get comfortable we will be ready to make this a permanent thing inside the shop,” Wilson said.
Though they are unsure at this time if the bagel kitchen will remain open past the typical lunch hours, Wilson said they shop itself will be open later to serve those looking for a cold and creamy treat.
Another first for the Wilsons will be an appearance at the Steele County Free Fair this month, bringing their ice cream cart to stand where the nitro ice cream is usually located. Though Wilson admits it’s a bit intimidating to be a part of the community’s biggest celebration, they’re looking forward to it.
“We have 150 three-gallon containers of ice cream ready to serve,” she said. “I am sure there is going to be a learning curve where we either have not enough ice cream or way too much, but with the way events have been this year I kind of feel it’s not going to be the latter.”
The bagel shop will still bake during the week of the fair, but due to staffing shortages the shop itself will not be open. Instead, they will sell prepackaged bagels alongside the ice cream stand.
“There is a lot going on and a lot changing, but we just have to keep going,” Mark Wilson said about the handful of changes they are undertaking. “It’s fun, but exhausting.”
“We are blessed to be here in Owatonna,” Stacy Wilson added. “Everyone here is great because they support local, we have no complaints about that.”