Karen Legault is getting used to her new title, a name which she has wanted for a long time: Mom.
After years of trying to have kids, Karen and her husband David Legault now have twin four-month-old babies and Karen will celebrate her first Mother’s Day Sunday.
The couple began trying to have kids well over six years ago, Karen said. She recalls becoming pregnant for the first time, the excitement and preparation, even going as far as to buy a onesie with the phrase, “My daddy golfs better than your daddy.”
But a miscarriage would challenge their dream of becoming parents. A massive emergency surgery in Mexico followed for Karen, a terrifying moment for both Karen and David. More miscarriages and emergency room visits followed through the years.
“Every single time we had a miscarriage, it was just the constant, having to deal with that emotional rollercoaster of being excited and then mourning the loss of it and then getting ready to do it again,” Karen said.
After multiple miscarriages, the Legaults began considering other options. Surrogacy would still allow them the option of having biological kids, which was important to Karen and David. The couple began researching the arrangement.
Just two weeks after that initial search into surrogacy, Karen’s cousin left a long voicemail for the couple. Karen remembers listening to the message, perplexed about where the seemingly random and lengthy message was going. Then finally near the end of the voicemail, Karen’s cousin offered to carry a baby for the couple. Karen immediately started bawling, passing the message onto David.
“They had no idea that we were even looking at this option,” Karen said. “They just knew that we had all these struggles and she came and offered up just an amazing beautiful gift.”
For years the couple had been praying for kids. They were financially ready and they had the resources to make it work, but having children the traditional route was simply not in the cards. Instead with her cousin’s offer and with the talent and skills of scientists and doctors, the Legaults’ dream of becoming parents would come to fruition.
The surrogacy process was intense and at times overwhelming. It involved lots of doctor appointments and check-ups to ensure things were good to go. After two rounds of in vitro fertilization and some uncertainty, the couple was informed in the spring of 2020 that an egg transfer to Karen’s cousin was a success. At first the couple was hesitant to make an announcement and Karen wanted to wait longer so as not to prematurely get her hopes up.
Fast forward to today and the couple now has twins, which they knew was a possibility when two embryos were implanted. While the surrogacy process was very intense, Karen says it was all worth it.
Just this week, her daughter Abrielle’s first laugh was caught on video, a heartwarming moment for the couple who had been wanting kids for years. Abrielle reached the exciting benchmark not too long after her older brother by two minutes, London.
Despite being only a few months old, Karen says London and Abrielle’s personalities are starting to emerge. Abrielle is already cooing, taking after her father’s talkative nature. Whereas London is an observer and listener like his mother. Karen has noticed London enjoys being active, moving and wiggling around, similar to David’s tendency to be moving about. Abrielle is described as “a little bookworm,” intently observing her baby books, and taking in the world.
“It’s kind of crazy to see how the characteristics and the strengths that Dave and I have, and how that’s developing in our kids,” Karen said, adding that she is looking forward to watching them develop their personalities even more.
Although still new to the title, Karen says the best part of being a mom is watching her children develop, observe the world around them and learn. She loves waking them in the morning and seeing their cute little grins, ready to learn, grow and take on the world.
The path to parenthood wasn’t easy and Karen credits her husband, who she said has been supportive throughout the long and sometimes scary journey. Today it brings her joy to see her husband interact, smile and laugh with their kids.
“It’s the best thing to watch and I couldn’t imagine going through it with anyone else,” she said.
Karen said she hopes that by opening up about her story, it will help others with similar struggles to not feel so alone. Through talking about her own experience with miscarriages and IVF, Karen has found that many people have similar experiences.
“I think that’s probably the biggest message, is when you’re sitting there and you’re bawling your eyes out because you had that fourth miscarriage, just feel free to give yourself the grace to just cry your eyes out,” Karen said. “You do what you need to do, not what people think you need to do.”