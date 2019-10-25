OWATONNA — Local jobless rates in September fell sharply from the month prior, though the region remains parallel with the overall state rate according to figured released this week by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Regardless, the most recent numbers are still slightly higher than those reported in September 2018.
Waseca County’s unemployment rate remained the highest in the region for September at 2.7%, down from 3.4% in August. In September 2018, the county’s jobless rate stood at 2.6%.
Nicollet County continues to have the lowest rate at 2.1%, down from the August reading of 2.5%. That county’s unemployment rate stood at 1.8% last September.
Dodge, Mower, and Rice counties recorded jobless rates just slightly higher than Nicollet County in September, with DEED recording 2.2% for Dodge and 2.3% for Mower and Rice. Dodge dropped from 2.9% in August and had a jobless rate of 2.3% in September 2018. Mower County’s rate dipped from 2.8% in August and remains on par with the same 2.3% recorded on year ago. Rice County declined from 2.7% in August, but is up slightly from is 2.2% reading in September 2018.
Both Le Sueur and Freeborn counties recorded an unemployment rate of 2.4% last month, both dropping from 3.0% in August, according to DEED. While Freeborn County had the same rate in September 2018, Le Sueur County is up from the 2.2% recording in 2018.
Steele County came in lower to only Waseca County, reporting a 2.6% unemployment rate for September — slightly higher than the 2.5% rate recorded for the state. This was still an improvement from the 3.2% rate in August, but is up from the 2.2% recording one year ago.
Of the cities for the region for which figures were available, Northfield recorded the lowest jobless rate at 2.5% in September, a decline from its August numbers of 3.0%. However, the city’s unemployment numbers are up by nearly half a percent from the September 2018 reading of 2.1%.
Faribault — which shares its Rice County residence with Northfield — once again recorded the highest jobless rate of the cities in the region with a number of 2.8%, though it is also the biggest decline from the previous month’s recording of 4.0%. The reading was only slightly higher from the 2.7% recorded in September 2018.
Owatonna, Albert Lea, and Waseca all came in with a 2.6% unemployment rate for September, with Owatonna declining from 3.3% and the other two cities dropping from 3.4% in August. While Albert Lea and Waseca had the same reading one year ago, Owatonna is up from a 2.4% rate in September 2018.
According to DEED figures, the jobless rates in the region are all comparable to the state as a whole. In August, the state of Minnesota had an unemployment rate of 3.0%, which has dropped to 2.5% in September. In September 2018, the state had a rate of 2.3%.
The national unemployment rate in September was 3.3%, down half a percent from the August reading. In September 2018, the national rate was 3.6%.