In a city of over 25,000, one local organization is working on a project to make the wilderness more accessible.
The Owatonna Izaak Walton League has taken on the project of converting 100-acres of donated land into a wilderness area for the public’s enjoyment. The plot of land is located at 7920 County Road 45, Owatonna.
It’s September which means the end of summer and the start of some much cooler days to spend outside. September is also National Wilderness Month and marks the anniversary of the passage of the Wilderness Act signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson on Sept. 3, 1964.
The act designated 54 areas or about 9.1 million acres of land across 13 states as wilderness areas effectively creating the National Wilderness Preservation System. The NWPS has since grown to include 803 areas in 44 states and Puerto Rico. Another 56 million acres of wilderness were added to the system in 1980 after the passage of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act, the largest addition in a single year. Only 5% of the entire U.S. is protected as wilderness (an area slightly larger than the state of California) according to Wilderness Connect, a collaborative partnership between W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation's Wilderness Institute at The University of Montana, the Arthur Carhart National Wilderness Training Center and the Aldo Leopold Wilderness Research Institute.
In general, areas of wilderness provide habitat for flora and fauna, among many other benefits. It provides a place to camp, hike, watch wildlife and explore. Wilderness can provide inspiration and be a place to find peace, especially during a global pandemic.
Owatonna already offers a variety of parks to explore such as Mineral Springs Park and Rice Lake State Park. However a lesser known wilderness area is currently in development — Woody’s Reserve.
Land for the reserve was donated to the Ikes by the Elaine R. Wodarczak estate, after Wodarczak died in September of 2016. She lived about 8 miles south of Owatonna on a small farm, but the land wasn’t the best for growing crops. Wodarczak left the land to the wild birds and mammals in the area, insisting that no hunting be allowed on her land and wanting to keep her property as natural as possible. She listed the league as the beneficiary in her estate's physical property, according to a biography provided by the league’s treasurer, Walt Spindler.
“There's deer and turkeys and pheasants galore and other stuff. Lots of wild plants,” Spindler said.
Wodarczak had worked as a secretary for the Owatonna High School Assistant Principal Darrell Hill for several years, according to the biography.
Spindler is a leader on the Woody’s Reserve project alongside a committee of six or eight members who are currently making decisions about the reserve.
“It's been quite an experience, straining at times dealing with issues that we had to deal with and yet it's been very exciting in that she left us half a million dollar piece of land with some buildings on it,” Spindler said.
After going through the court system for a while, the land was turned over to the league in late 2018, says Spindler. The land was named “Woody’s Reserve” as many people in the area knew Wodarczak as “Woody.”
For the Owatonna Izaak Walton League the goal is to keep the land as natural as possible, although the league has a few projects in mind. They are working on creating walking trails and potentially land skiing trails for the winter. Recently, Spindler purchased a brush mower for the organization to recut some walking paths. Last year the group cut some trails to explore the area and get an idea of what they were working with. A journey out on reserve reveals a diversity of plants, some good and some not so much. Spindler says he has found some invasive plants such as buckthorn and wild parsnip.
“There’s a lot of things out there to see, so we are looking forward to opening it up to the community, we are gonna build a shed out there with some picnic tables by it for a nice quiet spot to go out and have a little picnic,” Spindler said. The league also hopes to allow local Scout groups an opportunity to camp there.
To help fund some of these projects the league sold off a 5 acre homestead. Spindler says he has spent uncountable hours cleaning up the homestead to get it ready for sale and taking care of the general finances of the land.
In mid August the league installed a “Woody’s Reserve” sign on the land.
“We put the sign up to bring some attention to the place and you know it might be sort of open for foot traffic perhaps by sometime this fall,” Spindler said.
Progress on the project has been a little slow over the last few months, as COVID-19 has made it difficult to regularly meet. The Owatonna chapter will continue to work to conserve wildlife so future generations can learn about nature and explore.
“That is our goal, is to basically provide an outdoor educational (place), we also plan to use it for the high school classes that want to come out and learn something about the outdoors and the diverse plants that are out there,” Spindler said.