OWATONNA — After spending two tours in Afghanistan training dogs to sniff detect bombs, Sam Daly of Northfield has channeled his career with canines into a civic mission of helping veterans struggling with hidden battle wounds.
“This is about continued service to the community and the country,” Daly said in reference to the nonprofit organization Believet Canine Service Partners, which partners veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with service dogs. “There’s a tremendous demand for this service in every area of the country.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 14, Daly will be presenting how his nonprofit uses rescue dogs to help veterans cope with civilian life at the Owatonna Veterans Roundtable. The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Owatonna.
Since placing the first service dog with a veteran in 2015, Daly said that his organization has been able to match nearly 30 veterans and dogs. Though the dogs are aimed largely at helping veterans with military-related PTSD, Daly said that the program spans far beyond that base idea.
“Most people don’t realize that what we do in this program really isn’t about the dogs,” he explained. “They are the catalyst and a durable medical device, but our program is really about veterans and their families.”
“It’s about their independence and freedom in living their lives in the way that they should be able to,” he continued. “The dogs are a non-pharmaceutical answer for the symptoms of PTSD.”
Daly added that the service dogs also provide a starting point for veterans to begin troubleshooting other day-to-day obstacles they may be facing in life due to PTSD. He explained that when a veteran is dealing with emotional numbness, it is highly beneficial to give them a purpose in live that has to be positive in the form of caring for and handling a service dog.
“They have to learn to command the dog with both authority and praise,” Daly said. “This can carry over to their families in how they deal with their own kids, their job, or their coworkers.”
Above everything, Daly said that the most important thing the service dogs seem to give the veterans is hope.
“The dogs serve as a stable force,” he added. “They bring the veterans peace, giving them hope and a purpose.”
The Veterans Open Roundtable in Owatonna meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The events are open to the public with a suggested freewill donation.