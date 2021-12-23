One of two homes on Oak Avenue, just a short distance down from The Blast, went all out this year. While the front of their house is spectacular, it's the back of the house that butys up to the Straight River that people will need to go see for themselves. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)
The Baker home on Murray Street continues to draw attention. The family's light display has been set up by the son, Nolan Baker, who has been heading up the household decor team since he was in middle school. Baker is currently a senior at Owatonna High School. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)
Over the years, new characters in pop culture have been added to the line up of holiday inflatables. This home near Redeemer Lutheran Church in Owatonna added a beloved minion from Despicable Me to their decor. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)
Some may think the Griswolds had moved into town — and purchased up several homes currently beaming with holiday spirit.
As the holiday lights in downtown Owatonna continue to multiple and ring in the Christmas cheer, homes decked out from chimney to stoop have brought an explosion of color into the dark december nights.
One trend that continues to gain popularity in town has been coordinating lights to music, which looky-loos can tune into the designated radio stations displayed outside the home for a fully immersive holiday experience.
Inflatables continue to be a fun addition to the lawn decor, and thankfully it would appear nobody in town lost their giant Santas or Grinches during the intense winds experienced last week.