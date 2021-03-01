Owatonna High School student council has decided to combine Snow Week and the Cash Drive together this year for Snow Drive beginning March 1.
The two week-long event will raise money for Rachel’s Light, which provides housing and environment for women and children. The nonprofit provides basic needs such as food, shelter, support and advocacy as well as resources for those in need.
A variety of activities will be available for students to attend to help raise money for the shelter, including a basketball extravaganza, sledding and elementary game night. All events are open to Owatonna High School students. The snow drive also includes several dress up days.
Owatonna students have elected the Top 12 King and Queen candidates. They include Hudson Aase, Aaron Bands, Brody Homan, Casey Johnson, Gannon Kuehn, Wyatt Oldefendt, Nicholas Pilcher, Gavin Rein, Caleb Schuler, Samuel Snitker, Dominic Valento, Cade Woltman, Shamso Abdullahi, Brianna Bailey, Skylah Conner, Sky Dube, Emily Hagen, Anna Herzog, Margret Jacott, Allison Keller, Haylee Mullenbach, Maggie Newhouse, Hailey Rysavy and Morgan Winter. The candidates will be narrowed down to the top five, according to the OHS Student Council.
Winners will be announced March 13 at the National Honor Society talent show, viewable to the community through Owatonna Live, according to co-student council advisor Beth Fink.