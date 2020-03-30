STEELE COUNTY — Area students went “back to school” Monday morning, engaging with teachers and classmates virtually while staying home to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Districts statewide are now embarking on a month-long period of distance learning, ordered by Gov. Tim Walz last Wednesday. Prior to that, public schools, including charters, had been required to close from March 18 through 27, during which time educators were told to prepare for the possibility of continuing the year virtually.
For now, state officials plan on having students return to in-person classes May 5, although this is still subject to change and local districts say they currently have no inkling when a finalized decision will be made.
Over the last week and a half, Steele County public school districts — along with charter and private schools — have been expanding and building upon pre-existing initiatives to try and get each student set up with a tablet or computer, as well as access to the internet. Going forward, each entity has chosen different ways to have teachers engage with their classrooms and provide assignments for students to work through at home.
Strategies vary based on grade level, especially in terms of when and how students will continue to interact as a class. While both the Blooming Prairie and Owatonna Public Schools have taken a more flexible approach — with teachers regularly posting learning activities and assignments — the Medford and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Public Schools have kept certain class times during the week when students are required to meet with their teachers as a group.
Throughout the county, teachers are expected to report — either remotely if possible or to their classroom — during their regularly scheduled hours and be accessible to students during that time. Attendance will be taken and parents whose children are sick or unable to complete the day’s activities are still required to call their school attendance line.
In Owatonna, both public charter school CHOICE Technical Academy, serving students in seventh through 12th-grade, and St. Mary’s School, serving students in preschool through eighth-grade, are following the district’s lead — enacting the same period of distance learning and sharing in resources provided by OPS, such as meal pickup and child care for the students of emergency workers.
Owatonna Public Schools
OPS Director of Teaching and Learning Michelle Krell said each teacher will have a fair degree of flexibility around how they structure their classes.
“There is a lot of variety, and we did a lot of training with teachers in a short amount of time. A teacher could post a morning message and a question, or there could be a video that students click on,” she explained, of one elementary-level example. “They also have the capability to use Google Hangouts or Google Meet to be able to do a hangout with their kids, where they can all pop on at the same time.”
Krell said district administrators began making these plans the Sunday that Walz announced the initial temporary shutdown of all K-12 public schools. When the order went into effect that Wednesday, she noted that the district did intensive training with staff on the new technology and its capabilities before breaking out by grade level to come up with content.
“We tried to be really consistent with what is being asked in every first-grade classroom, every second-grade classroom,” she added.
Elementary and middle school students will all be using Google Classroom to view and submit assignments, as well as meet and communicate with teachers. Because specialty educators — like art, physical and special education teachers — are collaborating with younger students’ classroom teachers, elementary students will be able to get assignments and updates for all subject areas on one Google Classroom page.
At the high school level, Krell explained that students at both Owatonna High School and the Alternative Learning Center will continue to operate under their block schedule and will interact through Schoology, a different program already in use around the district. Teachers will be available via Schoology or email during their regularly-scheduled periods to assist with specific materials, as well as throughout the day to answer any other questions.
For the graduating class, Krell said decisions are still being made about grading and the best way forward — something she said she will discuss with other colleagues across the region later this week. “We have a few options we’re exploring, but we’re not at the point where we’re making a decision on grading. Our goal is to not have our seniors penalized in any way.”
As with the three other Steele County districts, Krell added that counselors and social workers are available to continue meeting with students through virtual one-on-one sessions.
St. Mary’s and CHOICE Technical Academy
Although a private Catholic school, St. Mary’s was not bound by Walz’s order to engage in district learning, principal Jen Swanson explained that it’s a school board policy to follow most state guidelines for the public schools.
“Once OPS closed, we closed as well on Tuesday, March 17. So Monday, March 16, was our last day with students,” she said.
Swanson added that the school will also synchronize class pages between homeroom teachers and specialists to provide information to students all in one place. Typically, starting in third grade, all students are issued either tablets or laptops through the school. For distance learning, Swanson added that the school was able to send home classroom devices to all first- and second-graders in need.
Public charter CHOICE Technical Academy will be closed for the same period, but special education advisor Kelly Enriquez noted that staff will continue to take turns being present in the building for students who need to either pick up a device they left behind or get classroom materials home to complete distance assignments.
Working with students with cognitive differences who may have a harder time with online activities, Enriquez said she has also been finding ways to drop off packets and more hands-on projects.
Greater Steele County
In Blooming Prairie, Superintendent Chris Staloch said the district — which already provides tablets and laptops to middle and high school students — was able to find out which elementary families needed a device and is now confident that everyone has the appropriate technology for distance learning.
“Most people had access to the internet, and we are also working a little bit with Jaguar Communications to see how the next couple of days go and see if we need to extend some service through that direction, but we haven’t done that yet” added Staloch. “The biggest thing is that we want to get our kids online and working today and the next day, and then sit back and think about what we need to change and adjust.”
As in Owatonna, Schoology will be the main platform for older students and Staloch said there’s been some flexibility in terms of how elementary school teachers communicate their assignments.
“Teachers were connecting with parents at the elementary level to set all of that up,” said Staloch. “They connected either through email or a letter when we did the big pickup last week to state which platforms they’re using, where families should look for certain postings.”
For high school students in the NRHEG Public Schools, Schoology will also be a primary means of communication, with educators being required to post learning objectives and assignments on the platform by 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. These are what the district is calling “collaborative learning days,” where students will complete given activities on their own at home or participate as asked in other teacher-led classroom activities.
On Mondays, high school students will meet with their classes using Google Hangouts, following a regular schedule and checking in with both teachers and peers.
“I felt it was important for us to have some form of regular school,” said secondary principal David Bunn. “[Important] not only for instruction but for our kids socially, and for us to be able to see them.”
For lower grades, all days will function as collaborative learning days.
In Medford, the schedule is flipped for its secondary school — students will attend classes according to their regular schedule Monday through Thursday, with the last day of any given week being used for individual work and reaching out to teachers. According to the high school distance learning plan posted to the district’s webpage, classes will be 30 minutes long — running back-to-back from 10 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. with a half-hour break for lunch. This includes instruction and work time, and classes are expected to interact via video call at least once or twice a week.
Teachers are required to be available to students from 8:15 a.m. to 3:20 p.m., however outside of the above-listed class times, students will need to make an appointment to meet with their instructor.
Both Medford and NRHEG have been working with families to distribute technology to those who need it and provide information on service providers who are temporarily offering free WiFi to student households. As they learn more about everyone’s connectivity this first week, Bunn said his staff may explore downloading materials to a flash drive that they can then drop off for students, if necessary.