An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly threatened to burn a woman's house down in Blooming Prairie last month.
Gage Travis Gourhan, 26, was charged Tuesday by summons in Steele County District Court with one count of threats of violence, a felony. The charges stem from an incident that took place in Blooming Prairie on Oct. 25.
According to the criminal complaint, Blooming Prairie police were called to a trespassing complaint on First Street. When police arrived, the victim reportedly pointed to a vehicle that was leaving the home and identified the driver as Gourhan. The victim said Gourhan had been harassing her since that morning by calling non-stop from different numbers, leaving voicemails and entering her house unannounced, according to the report. Gourhan allegedly told the victim he was going to "demolish" the house and burn it down.
Police were able to catch up to the vehicle and initiate a traffic stop, according to court documents. When the vehicle stopped, Gourhan allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and was acting agitated and upset.
Gourhan has previously been convicted of felony burglary six times in 2015 and 2016 in Pine, Dakota and Hennepin counties. He was also convicted of aggravated robbery in 2016 in Dakota County.
His first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24.