With $1.9 million to spend – and roughly a month left to spend it – the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Department has identified prominent areas in city buildings where it can reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for city staff.
Interim Parks and Rec Director Troy Klecker proposed to the Owatonna City Council that $177,014 of the city’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding be allocated for the buildings and grounds department - which falls under the Parks and Rec scope – to make improvements that will limit the in-person interaction between the public and city staff.
“We’re stationed everywhere and maintaining all the buildings for the city, which amounts to almost 100 different buildings,” Klecker said.
Klecker said the department focused on areas that are typically open to the public and how they could limit interaction, therefore reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19. The key areas the department identified that need alterations include the separation of City Hall and the orphanage museum, Brooktree Golf Course, park bathrooms and the tennis center. The council unanimously approved the allocation of the funds on Tuesday.
When the museum is open to the public, Klecker said people often tend to wander into areas that are designated for city staff and office spaces. The improvements at City Hall will include glass barrier walls and doors on the main floor and the second floor as well as relocating an office door access from the museum to a secured hallway. The low bid for the project came in at $23,944.
Providing cameras at the golf course will allow golfers to bypass checking in at the clubhouse before golfing on the upper nine holes. Klecker said there will be voice communication along with the cameras to let golfers know that they may proceed to the second half of the course. The low bid for the project is $32,155.
Currently, park bathrooms are locked by members of the Owatonna Police Department. The improvements to reduce the contact for city staff will include automated locks on the park bathrooms that will run on a timer. Klecker said OPD will still be patrolling the parks to ensure safety to the public, but the automated locks will provide an additional element of safety for the officers themselves. The low bid for the project is $48,750.
At the West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center – which is currently limited to the tennis center portion following the city’s decision to discontinue the fitness center – key lock access will be installed at various areas as well as a software upgrade. This will allow members access to authorized areas within the facility without needing to check in with a staff person. The low bid for the project came in at $35,165.
Additionally, the city will be purchasing new software for the Parks and Rec Department that will allow more residents to make online payments, bypassing the need to come into city offices. The software will cost $37,000, though ongoing annual licensing will cost about $3,000 more than the city’s current software. Klecker said those ongoing expenses will be factored into the annual operating expenses for future years.
In addition to the building improvements, the council also approved allocating $6,570 from the CARES Act funding to allow the Owatonna Fire Department to purchase a new sanitizer tool and accompanying cleaner. Fire Chief Mike Johnson said this tool will allow the department to clean and disinfect their public and common workspaces at the fire station and emergency vehicles.
The council also approved the allocation of $26,083 from the CARES Act funding for the Owatonna Public Library to purchase two new self-check machines. Library Director Mark Blando said the library is continuing to make pivots that will allow them to safely reopen to the public, and that two additional self-check machines will provide additional safety by lessening the contact between patrons and staff. The current self-check machines at the library are approximately a decade old.
On the small business front of the CARES Act dollars, the city’s Economic Development Authority Board has decided to open a second round of the business assistance grant program that provides grants of up to $10,000 to local small businesses. Klecker said the board received 66 applications during the first round and still has funds left from the $500,000 the city allocated for the program, as well as the additional funds provided from the county level. During the second round, Klecker said they are now accepting applications from small businesses who have 100 employees or less, increasing the maximum up from 50 employees during the first round. As of Tuesday night, the city had received eight additional applications.