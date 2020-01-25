BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Although a winter storm prevented members of the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group from showing up in person last Saturday, a check from the organization made its way to the Eagles Cancer Telethon for the 20th year in a row.
“Eunice Coughlin was the lady that started the group at 80 years old,” recalled group member Cheri Krejci. “She had seen the telethon and there was no mention of any money being donated from Blooming Prairie, and that’s why she started it.”
Coughlin and her family put on a dance, a bake sale and an auction that first year. She then traveled to Rochester for the annual January fundraiser and presented a check for $1,700 in 2001.
“It was just the Coughlin family that was doing it,” recalled Jennifer Milton, who joined the organization a year after its founding. “Then we started adding more people and events.”
This year, the group was able to contribute $90,000 to the telethon and an additional $20,000 to the Hormel Institute — a cancer research center in Austin.
“They’re our neighbor to the south, so we thought it would be a good way to use our funds,” she explained, of the group’s decision to start donating to the institute in 2013.
Four years prior, the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group had launched what is now its third primary focus — a community fund. Money from this pool goes to help with things like utility bills and travel expenses for area residents battling a cancer diagnosis, and Krejci said the direct impact it has has likely been a big reason for the organization’s continued growth.
“I feel like we have a bigger following for the cancer group because people know what we’re doing with that money,” said the longtime member.
Krejci joined in 2004, and recalled having just a handful of people in the group when she first came onboard. Now, membership totals 18 people and — although a lot of the community fund dollars reach outside Blooming Prairie — the majority of organizers still live right in town.
“Of our group members, just one lives not around Blooming Prairie, but she went to high school and graduated here,” said Krejci. “Everyone in our group has either had a loved one battle or die from cancer. That’s pretty much why people join our group.”
Krejci said one of the memories that sticks out to her most from the past two decades is breaking the $100,000 mark when giving to the telethon in 2019. Reaching that goal was special, she explained, as a way to honor longtime member Philip Milton — who had recently die from the disease.
“One of his goals was to someday take $100,000 to the telethon,” she recalled. “Last year, we said, ‘We’re going to do it. We’re going to make that $100,000 and take it to the telethon in honor of Philip.’”
Not only did the group meet its goal, fundraisers surpassed expectations and the organization was able to write a check for $110,000 for the telethon, to go toward cancer research — more than 60 times what Coughlin started out with the year she founded the group.
In order to keep growing, Krejci said members have included a few new, unique events in recent years — although she added they’ve never been afraid to go out on a limb.
“We like to find fun things to do, we like to do something different,” she explained. “We had a really funny thing happen way back, where we did a Great Goat Giveaway as a fundraiser. We had a live goat there and that was too funny. The whole thing was crazy.”
More recently, the group has added gun and purse bingo. Tickets for the latter sold out in three days for this spring’s event, even after organizers added a second session. Earlier this month, local hunters also put on the third annual Coyotes ‘Fur’ Cancer benefit. Parties were out all day Jan. 4 looking for a catch, and furs from every coyote brought in were then sold to benefit the cancer group.
This year’s hunting event brought in roughly $29,000, earmarked for the community fund.
Milton echoed Krejci’s sentiment, noting that the variety of members and ideas that the group has had over the years have helped it thrive and continue to grow. To celebrate 20 years, Krejci said members have already come up with another new idea they’re hoping to put on this spring — a tour of local homes. While there’s no date set, she said the group is hoping to host it in May.
Prior to that, there will be ham bingo on March 19, giving residents the opportunity to win meat and Hope Creamery butter just in time for Easter. Then, the group will host its sold-out purse bingo on April 4. After that, there’ll likely be a golf event in late summer, followed by the 20th annual Blooming Prairie Cancer Group auction Sept. 11 and 12, and its gun bingo Sept. 17.
With the arrival of such a landmark anniversary, Krejci added the group hopes to have plenty of other fun things along the way. And, although Coughlin passed away in 2008, her family still finds ways to keep her memory alive within the group she founded.
“One of her daughters always makes things for the auction for us,” said Krejci. “Every year, she brings something in memory of her mom.”
For more information on the group’s history and upcoming events, visit www.bpcancergroup.org.