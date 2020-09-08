Schools across Minnesota are welcoming back students to school buildings to begin a unique year of learning.
In mid-August the Owatonna school district announced that pre-kindergarten through grade five students would begin this school year with in-person instruction. Tuesday was the first day back in the buildings for many elementary students. The district has repeatedly said they are finding creative utilizations of space and implementing social distancing when possible to mediate the risk of COVID-19.
McKinley Elementary School Principal Justin Kiel felt prepared for the first day back to school. He says a lot of work went into creating the back to school plans and figuring out what things would look like inside the building.
“We’ve had awesome support from the district office around being involved in what our return plan looks like,” Kiel said, adding that there had been several meetings prior to the first day of school.
Several of these meetings were held, with teacher and family input, according to Kiel. The challenge is to create a plan that takes into account potential obstacles that may come about during the school year and prepare for those situations.
“You know I think people can create a plan and then once people go and execute it it looks totally different,” Kiel said. “But it was well prepared, teachers had a voice in it, we worked with our building leadership team to say you should probably think about doing this.”
Flexibility will be a must this school year, even with a well laid out plan, there are bound to be a few hiccups, Even so, Kiel is confident in school’s plans.
“Kids are smiling underneath their masks and ready to go,” Kiel said.
The Owatonna School District says there are several modifications made to in-person learning to minimize COVID-19, for example face coverings are required in school and on the bus. Frequent cleaning and disinfecting of high touch areas will be completed. Families are asked to screen their students before coming to school each day and keep those who are sick at home. Non essential visitors, volunteers and activities are limited and field trips and large group gatherings will not be allowed. Proper hand washing and sanitizer will be accessible, according to the district’s safe start website.
Last week Owatonna high school and middle school students started the academic year with the hybrid model of learning. The hybrid model includes two days of in-person learning and three days of distance learning each week.