OWATONNA—Owatonna school district administrators and board of education members have used their time since a bond referendum for a new high school narrowly failed in May to examine options, convene listening sessions, and—most recently—peruse results from a July survey by the Morris Leatherman Company; based on that information, the board decided in a work session Thursday night to empower Superintendent Jeff Elstad to bring a proposal to them later this month for another referendum.

The board will convene a special meeting prior to its regularly-scheduled work session August 12 to vote on a proposal for a $104 million bond for a new high school, which would be on the ballot November 5. The board also indicated they’d be in favor of a second question on that ballot to give the community a chance to devote funds to salvage some of the current Owatonna High School site.

More information on Thursday's meeting will be in the Saturday edition of the People's Press. 

 

 

