A truck carrying hazardous liquids spilled approximately 1,000 gallons of the fluid Tuesday morning in Medford, forcing the temporary closure of the town’s Main Street.
The Steele County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to the scene and were able to quickly contain the material. No private property was damaged in the incident.
After the material was cleaned up, Sheriff's deputies were successfully able to reopen the road Tuesday afternoon. According to Deputy Mary Ulrich, an investigator with the Steele County Sheriff’s Office who responded to the incident, the liquid had crossed several storm drains before officers could respond, but did not pollute area bodies of water.
Ulrich said that a comprehensive accident investigation is still ongoing. However, the company that owns the truck has agreed to pay cleanup costs in full.