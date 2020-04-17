The Medford Civic Club announced Friday morning that the annual Straight River Days celebration – originally scheduled for June 17-20 – has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s hard to plan for the unknown,” said Erin Sammon, club president. “Basically every small town around us had already canceled their big community events, so we felt it was time to do the inevitable.”
Sammon said that Straight River Days being scheduled so early in the summer played against the potential of having the celebration as originally planned, but added that the club intends to host the beloved Straight River Days events throughout the summer as things start to go back to normal in Minnesota.
“We are going to do what we can to get the community involved and bring them outside together,” Sammon said. “Luckily a lot of our events are standalone events anyway, so we should have multiple weekends of things going on in Medford.”
Some of the events that Sammon hopes will take place this summer include the bean bag tournament and street dance, but added that that will depend on whether limitations to social gatherings are relaxed,
“It’s important to all of us,” Sammon said. “We love what we do, so putting together these events isn’t just work for us – it’s fun.”
In 2021, the Medford Civic Club celebrates its 50th anniversary, which Sammon said it plans to recognize with the return of Straight River Days.
“We’re going to save our money and come back bigger and better next year for the 50th,” Sammon said. “Given the circumstances, that makes it kind of nice to have a year off.”
Other area events that have been canceled due to COVID-19 include Smokin’ in Steele BBS and Blues Festival in Owatonna, Faribault Heritage Days, Dam Days in Morristown, and Bullhead Days in Waterville.