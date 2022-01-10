For five decades, extraordinary local women have been recognized for making strides in their careers, personal lives and their dedication to the community so many people call home.
Owatonna Business Women are proud to host the 50th Annual Women of Achievement event in person this March, after having to host a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the hardships, opportunities and triumphs of the year, “all resilient women of 2020” were named for the honorary Woman of Achievement in 2021.
The well-established Woman of Achievement event has been held in Owatonna since 1972, recognizing local women in the community and distributing scholarships to help women to continue their post-secondary education. What once began as a luncheon honoring one “woman of today” has now transformed into an evening soiree highlighting the work of multiple women through three award categories and several scholarships.
Though many are honored, the main event of the night has been and continues to be the reveal of the Woman of Achievement award.
“We really look to the community to tell us who they see making a difference,” said OBW Public Relations Chair Rebecca Moore. “It is incredible to see the community support, not just with nominations, but for the event and organization as a whole. They show up for us every year.”
The criteria for the Woman of Achievement includes not only being successful in their career, but assisting and inspiring others in their careers or helping young people and young careerists. Nominees should have demonstrated volunteerism and be a general positive role model and inspiration to the community.
The Young Careerist award is granted to a young business woman in Steele County who has already accomplished much in her career and shows promise for her future endeavors. The young careerist similarly should be an inspiration to her peers and be on track for her potential in being a woman of achievement.
Lastly, the lifetime achievement award is presented to a woman who is over the age of 60 in Steele County. The nominee chosen for this award should have demonstrated a significant positive impact in the community and paved the way for future generations to follow.
Owatonna Business Women also plans to award 10 community women a $1,000 scholarship for either continuing or starting their post-secondary education. This is not the first time OBW will be handing out 10 scholarships in one year, but it is a nod to the 50th anniversary of the organization's main event. OBW also handed out 10 scholarships in 2020, though event organizers said that was not the initial plan.
There were so many young, inspiring woman that stood out that we pushed hard with our fundraising efforts," said Melinda Estey, co-chair of the Woman of Achievement Event. "Owatonna came through."
While excitement mounts for the event to return, Estey said she and many others are remaining cautiously optimistic with the surge of the omicron variant.
“We are hoping we can still gather safely in person,” Estey said. “We’ve been thinking of ways to celebrate this incredible milestone and keep things fun, while still maintaining the integrity of the event and to build it up this year.”
Estey said the theme planned for the event is “Old Hollywood Glitz and Glamour," and there will be a red carpet complete with paparazzi. Attendees are encouraged to dress up, walk the carpet and enjoy celebrating this milestone and honoring some outstanding Steele County women.