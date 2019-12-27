OWATONNA — With just a few days left on the 2019 calendar, the Minnesota State Climatology Office has confirmed that Owatonna — or actually a reporting station just east of the city — already has exceeded its previous annual precipitation record and is second on the list of Minnesota cities for the most moisture for the year.
So far.
Of course, with the new year still a few days away and another storm forecasted to roll in over the week, bringing with it the distinct possibility — make that probability — of more precipitation with it, with some areas predicted to get more than Owatonna, Steele County’s place in the precipitation pecking order could change.
As of Dec. 20, the last day for which data was available Friday, Owatonna had recorded 52.11 inches of precipitation for the year, according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office, a part of the state’s Department of Natural Resources. That puts Owatonna in second place, only behind Rochester, which recorded 54.28 inches of precipitation. In third place is Faribault with 49.33 inches of precipitation.
“And we still have another storm coming,” said Pete Boulay, a climatologist with the state office.
The 52-plus inches of precipitation that Owatonna has received this year easily eclipsed its previous precipitation record which occurred in 2016, just three years ago. In that year, Owatonna received 48.4 inches for the year.
That difference between the old record and the new pales by comparison to Rochester whose previous record was 43.94 inches, set in 1990.
What’s more, Rochester and Olmsted County, as well as many other counties in southeastern Minnesota, have been cautioned by the National Weather Service in Chanhassen of the possibility of flooding in the area over the weekend.
“A low pressure system is expected to bring up to 1 to 2 inches of rain to the area Saturday through Sunday,” the weather service says in its hydrologic outlook. “River rises are expected to occur, with minor flooding possible on some area rivers. If heavier rainfall totals occur, moderate flooding cannot be ruled out.”
The counties cautioned in the outlook include both Dodge and Mower counties, to the east and southeast of Steele County. Steele County is not included in the area expecting flooding. However, the county is expected to receive precipitation this weekend as part of the storm that moves in early Saturday morning and is forecasted to last throughout the weekend, with at times the chances of precipitation expected to be 100%.
The precipitation is likely to come in various forms, including rain, freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow over the weekend, with even the possibility of a thunderstorm on Saturday night. Little accumulation is expected, according to the weather service.
The amount of moisture received in 2019 has prompted the State Climatology Office to deem this as “a banner year for precipitation” with “over a dozen individual annual precipitation records set, and the state turning in its wettest year on record.”
In all but about 5% to 10% of the state — mainly in far northern Minnesota being the exception — precipitation totals exceeded 30 inches, with well over half of the state recording being 12 to 20 inches wetter than normal, the office reports.
Still, though it has been the wettest year on record for the state, the record for the statewide individual annual precipitation record appears like it will remain intact, even with the predicted precipitation for this weekend.
The individual record, set just last year in 2018, was 60.21 inches in Harmony, Minnesota — a record that is doubtful to be topped, said Boulay.
“It would have to push it over the top for that,” he said.