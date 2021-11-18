An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly hit another vehicle with his car and chased down the driver.
Anthony Christiano Trevino, 25, was charged Wednesday in Steele County District Court with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony. He is also facing two misdemeanor counts for domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were called to a report of a hit-and-run at 9 p.m. Tuesday on Barney Street and Linn Avenue. The caller reported a female was injured.
Police located the female who reportedly said Trevino had hit the rear of her vehicle with his car, which made her lose control and drive up on someone’s yard. The victim said she got out of the vehicle and started running and yelling for help while Trevino chased her down and began hitting her and pulling her hair, according to the report. The victim said Trevino allegedly texted her earlier in the night that he was going to kill her.
Police observed several injuries on the victim, including bruising on her right shoulder and chest, a scrape on her left leg, a cut on her tongue, and two large bumps on her head, according to court documents. Police also recorded damage to the victim’s vehicle on the passenger side.
Witnesses allegedly told officers they saw a vehicle continuously try to hit the victim’s vehicle and that the victim offered to pay for the damage done to the grass on the property where the crash occurred. A neighbor reportedly captured part of the incident on his home surveillance system.
Officers located Trevino who allegedly admitted to hitting her car and assaulting her. His knuckles were swollen, according to court records.
Trevino’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 30.