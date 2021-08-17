Flags were waiving with great gusto as the crowd at the Steele County Free Fair welcomed back the community's largest event.
Though some vendors were up and running earlier in the day, the fair officially opened at 5 p.m. with a traditional flag-raising ceremony. Members from every local military veterans group was represented as Fair Board President Dan Deml was presented the flag by the Owatonna VFW Auxiliary.
The Just Friends Big Band sang several patriotic songs, including a special melody tribute dedicated to veterans.
During the program, winners of the VFW “Patriot’s Pen” and “Voice of Democracy” essay contests presented their winning essays to the crowd. St. Mary’s School eighth-grade student Amanda Clubb spoke about what patriotism means to her in her Patriot’s Pen essay, expressing that patriotism is the key ingredient in progress.
“Patriotism is the reason so much pain and suffering in the world has ended," Clubb read. "It is the reason 13 colonies gained freedom in 1776, it is the reason that our nation abolished slavery, it is the reason that wives, mothers and daughters can vote, and it is the reason that segregation was put to an end in our country.”
Owatonna High School Sophomore Lileigh Nguyen, winner of the Voice of Democracy contest, also spoke in depth about progress when asking herself: Is this the country the founders envisioned? Though there are still obstacles, turmoil and grief that could cause someone at a quick glance to think negatively about the country, Nguyen argued that the acknowledgement of these issues and the working being done to continue to make the nation better is exactly what the forefathers envisioned all those years ago.
“By looking at the values we hold in high esteem, the progress that change brings about, and the people that we have who ensure these values survive, it can be seen how this truly is the nation that our founders wanted,” Nguyen read, adding that the founders wanted a country for the people, by the people. “Another thing that our founders knew was that time brings change and that people must progress with time. Perhaps they didn’t want an America with civil discourse or the like, however, they did recognize that this was the key to development and growth.”
People of all ages were represented in the crowd, but perhaps none were as enthusiastic about the program than 6-year-old Aiden Shawvack, of Albert Lea. Shawvack is both a big fan of the Steele County Free Fair — having never missed a year — and a diehard patriot: his great grandfather being a Korean War vet.
President Deml said the first day of the fair has been going smoothly with only one snag: the iconic Fabulous Love Handles band had to cancel their Fair Square performance due to positive COVID-19 test results among the band members. The band Street Talk was able to step in last minute to fill the void.