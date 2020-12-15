Downtown Owatonna has received a lot of attention in recent years with new businesses and relocations popping up to fill spaces and rejuvenate the district. As more changes in the area are just on the horizon, some business owners fear they may not all be for the best.
The upcoming hotel and apartment building projects, coupled with the sale of a public parking lot off East Pearl Street to the projects' developer, has some downtown business owners wondering how parking will be supplemented.
“It appears to me that we have a bottleneck in downtown right on the south end of Cedar by Central Park and down to Broadway near where U.S. Bank is, those areas fill up pretty bad,” said Ryan Kubat, owner of Corporate Recognition. “Aside from that area, I have never had a day where I couldn’t find a spot fairly close by where I needed to go.”
Kubat and his wife Pam Kubat agree that while their business, which is located downtown on Bridge Street, will be less impacted by the downtown projects scheduled to begin next year, they are still worried about those businesses located along Cedar Avenue.
“They’re going to be majorly impacted by the construction and tearing up the street on top of the reduced parking,” Pam Kubat said. “There are already parking issues for them and now they are taking another parking lot out. The city says we’ll have to see if we have a parking problem in the future, but we already have a problem now.”
What concerns the Kubats even more than the projects, however, is the dramatic increase in parking fines that has been proposed by the Owatonna Police Department. The Owatonna City Council will decide on Tuesday night on a proposed ordinance that would amend the city's parking rules. In that amendment, the OPD is proposing a price increase for each individual parking offense beginning at the second ticket.
In the current city ordinance, the first parking offense is a written warning with no penalty fee. The second through fifth offense comes with a $5 fee, sixth offense $10 fee, seventh offense $25, eighth offense $50, ninth offense $75, and the tenth and subsequent offenses will come with a $100 fee.
In the amendment, the first parking offense is being proposed to remain the same as a written warning with no penalty fee, but that is the only offense that would remain the same. The second and third offense would come with a $10 fee, the fourth offense a $20 fee, and each subsequent offense will go up an additional $20 until reaching a $100 fee for the eighth offense upward.
Pam Kubat said this would simply be a nightmare.
“We get all kinds of parking tickets,” Pam said in reference to herself and all the employees at Corporate Recognition. “We get busy with customers on the phone and the work we’re doing and we forget to move our cars. There are 74 parking spaces on Bridge Street by us, and almost all of them are empty all the time, but we still get a parking ticket if we forget.”
The two sides of Bridge Street are lined with two-hour parking stalls, but Pam said it only creates stress on the plethora of business offices located in that section of downtown. While there is a four-hour parking lot just up on the north side of Main Street, she said the lot fills up first thing in the morning, forcing many people into the two-hour spots on the street.
“The time it takes away from us and interrupts business so we can move our cars – not just us but every single office here – it’s frustrating,” Pam said. She added that in the winter time when it’s snowing, it takes people away from their work even longer when out moving vehicles.
Ryan Kubat echoed his wife, adding that there have been studies done that show how two-hour intervals are disruptive to overall productivity in the workplace. The couple agrees that while they are excited for the downtown projects scheduled for next year, it is time to look at different alternatives for the parking situation – especially if the city plans to move forward with the parking fine increases.
“If all the downtown businesses get in on the discussion, I really believe we could solve this problem,” Ryan said, adding that they feel the city should have notified the businesses about the proposed fine increases prior to the readings of the ordinance. “This can’t be a one-size-fits-all approach because I don’t think it will be very fair across the board.”
One of the possible solutions the Kubats are hoping the city will take into consideration is adjusting some of the time limits on different streets. Ryan firmly believes if the parking stalls on Bridge Street were adjusted to four-hour spaces that business owners and employees on Broadway would elect to park there, opening up some of the spaces that are better used for visitors and patrons of retail businesses.
“And if you’re from out of town and you don’t know about the parking or how strict it is, you can’t just casually browse or walk up and down the street taking your leisurely time,” Pam said, addressing the issue of catering to customers to downtown businesses. “This impacts everybody including the way the community and visitors look at our town. We’re trying to make Owatonna have this beautiful historic downtown and invite people to come shop, but don’t stay here too long. We want you to come down, but make it a quick trip. I don’t think that’s the message we want out there.”
The issues with downtown parking are difficult to address, especially when it comes to parking fines. Josh Meillier, chair of the city Planning Commission and owner of Alexander Lumber on Cedar Avenue, said those fines are a law enforcement issue and that at this time he is unaware of the responsibility and authority the Planning Commission has when it comes to parking.
“This is nothing we’ve been able to talk about yet or whether or not we have the ability or authority to make any changes,” Meillier said, adding that the city's parking commission was absorbed into the Planning Commission earlier this month. “We are still getting caught up on our new roles, but we know people have been expressing some concerns with these parking fines.”
Meillier said while he isn’t sure what the future will look like for downtown parking, including whether or not the planning commission will be able to recommend changes to current parking time limits, he personally feels there is ample parking in the downtown area for customers.
“I think people believe that the expectation of our customers is that they feel they should be able to park right in front of the store they want to visit and if they have to walk any distance it is an inconvenience,” Meillier said. “I don’t think that’s accurate. If we go to a big box store and walk 100 yards from where we park that is reasonable, so what is half a block or a block downtown?”
The perception issues of downtown parking appear to currently be the biggest issue, according to Meillier. He is hopeful, however, that the downtown business owners and the community will be able to keep the long-range plan in mind and what that will mean for the downtown district.
“The long range plan is to have the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of Cedar have this new streetscape and become more pedestrian friendly,” Meillier said, adding that there are studies that show pedestrians spend more money than people driving around. “We want downtown to be a destination – that has been the goal for a long time of the chamber, the Business Partners, and the city. All these changes coming combined will help create that reality.”
Though Meillier recognizes there could be some growing pains as the changes unfold, he added that he is both excited and optimistic to be a part of the solution when it comes to issues and concerns with the downtown parking.
“The fact that everyone is so passionate about this is what makes it exciting,” Meillier said. “It is bringing a new perspective to the planning commission and bringing these issues to the forefront. It will all work out.”
The Owatonna City Council's vote on the parking ticket fine changes took place after press time on Tuesday night. Check southernminn.com on Wednesday for updates.