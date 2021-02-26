Not everybody is interesting in basketball, but everyone loves brackets.
At least that’s what Kellen Hinrichsen is counting on. On Monday, the Steele County Historical Society executive director rolls out ‘Relic Rumble’ – a fun, nerdy twist on the classic NCAA tournament often known as March Madness.
“This is something I did in the previous museum I worked at in Illinois a couple times and it went over very well,” Hinrichsen said. “We figured why not try to have a little fun at the museum while making history a little more accessible to everyone.”
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Hinrichsen said the Historical Society has tried to think outside the box on how to get more people involved in the history center, the Village of Yesteryear and all other areas of Steele County history without the public having to leave their home. With the accessibility of the internet – specifically when it comes to social media – Hinrichsen said they are fortunate to have a variety of opportunities.
For the Relic Rumble, the Historical Society will showcase 16 different pieces from their various collections on their social media. Each day beginning Monday, two of the “relics” will be pitted against one another in a vote-off on the SCHS Facebook page. As the different items become "victorious," the friendly competition will move on to the next round: the Sweet 16, the Elite Eight, the Final Four until ultimately only two remain for the championship round.
“We are going to try to share as much of the personal history of the objects themselves each day,” Hinrichsen said, adding that they selected items that give a broad picture of all the collections the history center carries. “Some of them might not seem so important, but they are each densely packed with history.”
The items range from photographs to a school census to clothing to furniture, all coming with their own story. Hinrichsen said there should be something that excites the history buff in everyone, such as the plat book of maps that Hinrichsen, a map lover, is drawn to.
“It’s basically an atlas from 1937 that contains plat maps of all the different townships in Steele County and shows the ownership of land,” Hinrichsen said. “It not only fun to look through and see all the prominent names associated with the county, but also just fun to look at what maps used to look like.”
The items also range from large to very small, such as the fainting couch that sits inside the Dunnell House or the sesquicentennial Owatonna coin featuring Princess Owatonna. The two items could not be more different, yet Hinrichsen promises they both come with equally enthralling history.
“With these things we are hopeful they will spark some memories in people or make some people go ‘wow,’” Hinrichsen said. “The real hope is to make it simple and entertaining and get people in that mood to find a connection to their local history.”
Matchups will begin each day – with the exception of Sundays – at 10 a.m. and will be posted to both Instagram and Facebook, but all the voting will take place on the SCHS Facebook page. The following day a winner will be announced and the next matchup will begin. Relic Rumble culminate with a two day voting people for the championship.