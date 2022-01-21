The process has begun for what city staff is saying could be the largest housing project in Owatonna’s recent history.
During the City Council meeting Tuesday night, the land behind Lowe’s and Kohl’s on 24th Avenue NW was officially annexed into the city. The property, owned by Ihlenfeld Family Partnerships, is currently in Owatonna Township and is in the process of being purchased for development by Kuepers, Inc. Architects & Builders, based out of Brainerd.
“Owatonna has been on our short list for a while,” said Steve Kuepers, president of the company. “We have been looking at the demographics and watching what’s happening in the last few years — with Hwy. 14 creating a four-lane thoroughfare linking Mankato to Rochester and creating that whole link from east to west, it was time.”
Kuepers said his company, which has been developing multi-family properties throughout greater Minnesota for nearly five decades, first really started watching Owatonna when the “new” Owatonna Hospital was being built in 2009. Since then, strong industrial presence and new businesses, like Costco, moving into town have secured Kuepers’ interest in expanding into the area.
Preparing to bring a formal proposal to the City Council within the next month, Kuepers said he is hoping to develop five three-story apartment buildings on the 17.3 acres of land that was just annexed into the city. The proposed project, if all goes as planned, will bring a total of 276 housing units, surface parking lots and detached structured garages to the city.
“To my knowledge, this is the most units we have ever done in one development,” said Greg Kruschke, community development manager for the city of Owatonna, adding that the River Wood development near Morehouse Manor brought in a total of 253 units. “This is going to provide options … options for people to live and work and enjoy our community.”
Kruschke said housing is an ongoing discussion at the city, especially with the continuous growth of business in the area that is adding more jobs than there is available housing — despite the addition of 10 new apartment buildings going up in the last five years in Owatonna.
The apartments Kuepers hopes to bring to the city will be market-rate, meaning there will be no special subsidies or legal compensation. Kuepers said this is the case for all their developments, including the Timberfield Apartments in Northfield, where his business is currently in the process of having a third building constructed.
“Our plan [for Owatonna] is to get the first two buildings in, with a groundbreaking this summer and have them opened for leasing by fall 2023,” Kuepers said, adding the first two buildings will provide a total of 96 units to the area. “Once everything is settled, from there we see how the market treats it, but my gut is saying you’re going to see at least three buildings come up within a short amount of time.”
Aside from the apartments themselves, Kuepers said the added amenities is what makes his developments “stand out from the rest.” The proposed project will include dog parks, a play area, trails, landscaping, a stormwater pond and at least one pool.
“With a project like this and the amenities we have, our renters will be everyone from seniors, who want to move out of their single-family homes because they travel in the winter or just don’t want to deal with maintenance, to young families and everything in between,” Kuepers said. “Owatonna is obviously a county seat, and what you will end up with is just a good cross segment of the whole town.”